WELCH — McDowell County has an outbreak in one of its churches, but the church has not been identified.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his COVID-19 briefing today that McDowell is one of seven counties that have a total of 10 outbreaks in churches.
“McDowell is a new one,” Justice said, adding that people need to follow proper protocol in church and elderly churchgoers should consider not attending in person.
“Get the church service on line,” he said. “It would be smart to do that.”
Justice said the number of outbreaks in churches was down to four at one time, but has increased again.
“This thing is still with us,” he said.
On another issue, Justice said he was “really disappointed” in Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“I was really, really saddened by the whole thing,” he said. "It turned into an ugly food fight. You have two grown men interrupting each other and two grown men who can’t even answer questions.”
Justice said he does not want to see any more debates like that, but asked if it may be possible to get “a lot of good out of a dark moment?”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
