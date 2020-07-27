PRINCETON — Mercer saw another COVID-19 case on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). That makes six cases over the July 25 to 27 weekend, for a total of 85 cases in the county.
DHHR’s website was showing 85 cases for Mercer County on Sunday, with 31 cases having recovered since the onset of the pandemic. According to DHHR, that leaves 54 currently active cases in Mercer.
The website further broke down the numbers to show that young people, ages 20 to 29, made up 21 percent of the county’s total cases, a bit more than one-fifth. Second and third were the 40 to 49 and 50 to 59 age groups, with 16 percent each.
Monroe and McDowell counties each held steady on Sunday with 18 and 14 total cases respectively.
Across the state, 5,825 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Sunday. An additional 135 people are suspected to have the virus, but those cases are not yet confirmed, according to DHHR.
The state has lost 103 people to the coronavirus so far.
In neighboring Tazewell County across state lines, two more cases were reported on the Virginia Department of Health’s website Sunday evening, for a total of 67. A second hospitalization was also reported Saturday, but there have been no deaths thus far reported.
Giles County also reported another two COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 20. The county has seen one hospitalization from the virus as well.
Wythe County’s numbers also rose Sunday with five more cases, shooting its numbers up to 93. Another hospitalization was also reported on the Department of Health’s website, for a total of 10.
Buchanan County reported another two cases as well within its borders, raising its total to 64. No new hospitalizations were reported Sunday, but the county has already seen two hospitalizations so far.
Bland County did not have any new cases reported Sunday, keeping its total steady at 7 with no hospitalizations.
Across the Commonwealth, 81,393 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and an additional 3,714 cases are listed as probable. 7,546 people have been hospitalized by the virus, and another 47 hospitalizations are suspected to be related to COVID-19.
Overall, Virginia has seen 1,975 deaths confirmed to be related to the virus, and 103 additional deaths are listed as probable.
According to the Department of Health’s website, probable cases are those that have not yet tested positive but exhibit symptoms of the virus with known exposure to it.
Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
