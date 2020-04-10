BLUEFIELD — McDowell County reported two more positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Thursday as Mercer County saw one more positive case, which has been confirmed as “community spread.”
That brings McDowell County’s total to five and Mercer County’s to seven.
“It is community spread,” Mercer County Board of Health Chairman Randy Stevens said of the Mercer County case. “I can confirm that.”
Stevens said the person is home and in self-quarantine.
“We have already started tracking their contacts,” he said.
The McDowell County Health Department confirmed the county’s fourth and fifth positive tests.
According to the department’s release, the two new cases have no known connection to any of the previous three cases.
The individuals are currently quarantined at home, the department posted on its Facebook page, and the health department is working to identify all individual contacts.
“Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department,” the post said.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian with the Mercer County Health Department, said the third positive COVID-19 case in the county was released from quarantine Thursday morning and the department is reporting 97 pending test results.
No positive cases have been reported in Monroe and Summers counties. In all, 12 counties around the state have not yet had a positive test.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that as of 5 p.m., on Thursday, there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 523 positive, 13,340 negative and five deaths.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
The DHHR also said that as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, “it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.”
Of the positive cases in the state, 19 percent are in the 50-59 age group, 18 percent 60-69, 16 percent between 40 and 49, and 16 percent in the 20-29 age group, with 54 percent of positive cases female and 46 percent male.
Bragg said an additional prevention measure now recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) is the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and not know it from transmitting it to others.
Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials can be worn in public settings where other social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.
Non-healthcare workers, especially those food and retail employees working with the public, should wear these alternative PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) items as part of their protection routine and should continue to emphasize and rely heavily upon social (physical) distancing.
Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry contributed to this article.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
