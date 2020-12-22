BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department reported more than 1,000 active coronavirus cases Monday while the county was listed as code red, the highest level in West Virginia’s pandemic alert system.
Health department officials said 1,007 virus cases in the county were currently active, or involve individuals who are contagious with COVID-19. Another 35 new virus cases were reported by the health department Monday morning. The county’s infection rate then stood at 98.2 percent.
In one change Monday, the health department was reporting 49 total coronavirus deaths in Mercer County which was down from 50 that the health department had initially reported last week. It was not currently known what led to the change, although it could be a case of a death previously being incorrectly attributed to COVID-19.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Mercer County was listed red Monday in the state’s color-coded school entry map. Red is the highest alert level for active virus cases in a county.
In neighboring Virginia, four new coronavirus-related deaths were being reported in Tazewell County by the Virginia Department of Health. The new cases brought the total number of virus-related deaths in Tazewell County to date to 13.
In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of individuals who have died of COVID-19. It was not yet known Monday if the new deaths were associated with an outbreak at a long-term care center.
Monroe County had a total of 481 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 99 active cases, 438 recovered cases, four people hospitalized and 11 total deaths as of Monday, according to the Monroe County Health Department.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
