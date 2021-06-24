RICHMOND, Va. — The COVID-19 Delta variant (India) is spreading in Virginia, prompting the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to place it on the Variants of Concern Dashboard.
Robert Parker, Public Information Officer, VDH, Western Region, said in a statement Wednesday the VDH is reporting 41 cases of this variant have been identified in four of the five health regions since March 2021.
Parker said variants of concern may increase the risk because they:
• Spread more easily
• Might cause more severe illness
• Could escape the immune protection provided by available COVID-19 vaccines or by natural infection with the virus that causes COVID-19
• Could make viral tests less accurate
• Might make some treatments less effective
Parker said it is “likely that these variants are more common in our communities than the number of reported cases suggest. This is because not all COVID-19 positive samples are tested to see what variant type they are. Therefore, it is important now, more than ever, that we all continue following public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
That includes vaccinations.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you can safely resume many activities that you did before the pandemic,” he said. “However, if you have a health condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you should talk to your provider about precautions you can take. The best way to stop variant strains from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of the virus.”
Only three cases have been detected in West Virginia as of Tuesday, but state COVID officials have cautioned that could change.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, said Tuesday those cases have been isolated, but the spread is growing around the country and getting vaccinated is the key.
“Unvaccinated people are the ones at the highest risk,” he said.
According to an article in the Washington Post, the “highly transmissible variant is taxing hospitals in a rural, lightly vaccinated part of Missouri, and caseloads and hospitalizations are on the rise in states such as Arkansas, Nevada and Utah, where less than 50 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
