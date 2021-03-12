PRINCETON — When the five unreported COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County are officially confirmed and recorded on the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) dashboard, it will show a total of 117 deaths for the county as of Thursday.
However, the Mercer County Health Department’s tally of the number of people who have died of COVID-19 complications in the county actually stood at 134.
Allison Adler, director of communications for DHHR, said a residency requirement is reflected in how the official count is recorded by the state, and 17 of those COVID deaths reported in the county were not residents.
“DHHR’s epidemiologist reached out to the Mercer County Health Department and confirmed that some of the deaths that Mercer County health department is counting includes some out-of-state residents and residents of other counties,” she said. “The health department is working to filter those out now, so we expect the counts from Mercer County Health Department should be adjusted in the next day or two.”
Adler said the count shown on the DHHR dashboard (112) should be accurate for deaths among Mercer County residents unless there are other deaths reported between the time it takes for that reconciliation.
Princeton Community Hospital has reported a total of 85 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic but people from other states and counties are often hospitalized there.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the state found 168 unreported deaths due to proper forms not being completed by hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities across the state.
Those five in Mercer County included two at Princeton Community Hospital, two at Maples Nursing Home and one at Mercer Nursing Home.
The state is investigating the reasons why a “death report” form was not sent for some deaths in with 30 facilities across the state involved. Mistakes were caught during a data match that includes looking at each death certificate with the associated death report.
Roger Topping, administrator at the health department, said the statistical discrepancy has been rectified.
Vaccination clinics continue this week, Topping said, with hundreds being vaccinated on Wednesday, Thursday and today.
The health department held a clinic at the Church of God Thursday and Bluestone Health Center is using the Karen Preservati Center at Princeton Rescue Squad this week, including today.
“We have been busy,” Topping said.
As of Wednesday, the DHHR dashboard shows a total of 15,370 doses have been administered in the county with more than 26 percent of the population receiving at least one dose.
The allocation of the vaccine doses to the state continues to climb.
Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday the state will receive a total of more than 90,000 doses next week.
“The rapid increase in COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution has drastically improved West Virginia’s ability to quickly and safely administer vaccine doses to as many West Virginians as possible,” he said. “The new allocation is the seventh consecutive dose increase for the state and as nine new health centers become eligible to order more doses, West Virginia will continue to see increased vaccine administration.“
Tug River Health Association in Gary is one of the nine health centers in the state that can now order vaccines directly through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
