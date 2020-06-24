BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is taking a step back in COVID-19 restrictions, once again closing City Hall and meetings to the public, effective immediately.
That’s because of a recent outbreak of the virus in Mercer County and the expectation more positive cases may be found.
“We are seeing a spike in COVID-19 and there are lots of concerns,” said City Manager Dane Rideout during a meeting of the City Board Tuesday evening, a meeting that had already been closed to the public but was broadcast live on the city’s website.
Rideout said he has discussed the situation with other city managers in the area and they share his concern.
“We just don’t know what precautions are being taken,” he said. “A lot of folks aren’t taking precautions and obviously it has an effect on our workforce. I am very concerned about our employees.”
Rideout said the spike is most likely the result of people finally being able to travel and going to places like Myrtle Beach, which is now a “hotspot” for the virus, and they bring it back here.
Several counties in West Virginia have seen spikes in positive cases with direct links to Myrtle Beach vacations, Gov. Jim Justice has said.
“Our biggest concern is delivery of essential services,” said City Attorney Colin Cline. “We can adjust trash collection but we can’t stop putting policemen on streets or stop putting out fires.”
Cline also said he expects West Virginia will follow what the Virginia Division of Health has recommended regarding self-quarantining for 14 days after returning from Myrtle Beach.
City employees who go on vacation will face precautionary measures when they return, Rideout said.
The city will close to the public and go back to where it was with business conducted online by residents and telephone access “until we get past this and have a better idea of where we are,” he added.
Losing staff (who may have to be quarantined) in the police department and treasury department (in particular) has “serious ramifications” for the city, he said.
Rideout said he does not think it was a matter of reopening and relaxing restrictions too fast.
“I think we were fine for the area (considering the low number of cases),” he said. “But what we didn’t figure out was how everybody else was affected.”
At this point, there is no way to know how long the precautions will last.
“Until we get over this hump we will have more control measures in place,” he said, recommending to the board the closure to the public (some required in-person business will still be allowed).
“I think we all agree with that,” said Mayor Ron Martin and the approval was unanimous.
In other business Tuesday evening, the board:
• Passed a resolution to commemorate Juneteenth (June 19) and call on West Virginia to make the date an official state holiday.
On June 19, 1865, word of the end of the Civil War and slavery arrived in Texas, the last state to free slaves, and finally marked the end of slavery throughout the country.
Martin said Bluefield is one of the first cities in the state to officially commemorate the day.
The resolution says Juneteenth has “enormous” historical relevance in Bluefield and throughout the country and “its recognition as an official state holiday is long overdue.”
• Approved a bid of $141,000 from Southern West Virginia Paving to pave part of the downtown area for parking.
Rideout said much of it is a result of the downtown parking plan, which was initiated last year to increase parking spaces in Downtown Bluefield to accommodate the up to 500 employees of Inuit/Alorica as well as the expected growth in the city as a result of new businesses.
The money comes from several different sources, he said, including street paving since some streets are involved.
“That was the lowest bidder and we have worked with them extensively in the past,” Rideout said of the paving company.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
