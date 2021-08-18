BLUEFIELD — The COVID-19 virus is surging on both sides of the state line.
After including 700 unreported positive COVID cases from last week, the number of active cases in West Virginia topped 7,000 on Tuesday.
It was the first time since May 8 the state has seen more than 7,000 active cases as a new surge continues to grow, with health officials saying at least 90 percent of those cases are most likely the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of New River Health District and interim director of the Cumberland Plateau, Lenowisco and Mount Rogers Health Districts, said Tuesday the virus is also soaring in Southwest Virginia.
Bissell said Ballard Health statistics show that positive COVID cases have increased across Southwest Virginia by more than 800 percent since July 4 and hospitalizations have increased more than 650 percent.
“We have had more than 2,200 new cases in the past seven days (prior to Friday),” she said. “Thursday, we saw 615 new cases, the highest daily tally since January 2021.”
Bissell said the health system shows that 32 percent of the cases are in children under the age of 18.
Positivity (test results that are positive) is 14.7 percent and only 3.4 percent last month, she said, and nearly 95 percent of Ballad Health’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Bissell said more than 61 percent of people in the Appalachian Highlands are not fully vaccinated.
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, has said the state is reflecting the national surge, but it is difficult to predict when it will peak or how high it will go.
Marsh said the state is still in the beginning stages of “what I believe is going to be a turbulent time coming up.”
Turbulence has also been seen in hospitalizations around the state with 369 COVID in-patients as of Monday (the numbers were not updated on the DHHR dashboard Tuesday) with 127 in ICUs and 54 on ventilators.
The death toll has hit 2,990.
Mercer County’s active case count was also up again sharply this week, to 166 with 131 new cases reported during the previous seven days.
“Based on what we are seeing in our state and in areas around our country, the Delta virus will continue to increase,” said Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department administrator. “It’s only a matter of time. Positive cases continue to rise rapidly and vaccinations continue to rise ever so slowly.”
Topping said that two weeks ago, “we had 99 vaccines given in five hours. Last week, we had 124 vaccines given. That is an increase but there are many, many more unvaccinated people in our county that need to be vaccinated. The more people we vaccinate the fewer the cases the hospital will see and the fewer bodies the mortuaries will receive.”
A vaccine clinic is set for Thursday at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available for 12 and older and no appointment is necessary.
Bissell said that to stop the pandemic and to “protect your loved ones, get vaccinated and encourage your family and friends to do the same. Vaccinated people can get COVID, and they can feel quite ill - like the flu - but they are very well protected against severe disease, hospitalization and death.”
Bissell expressed a concern for children.
“This past week alone, the Cumberland Plateau Health District tallied the same number of children that were positive for COVID-19 as in the entire month of July,” she said. “In the Lenowisco Health District, last week's children's case count was more than 15 percent higher than the entire month of July. Since vaccines are not available for children younger than 12, parents of younger children can help protect their children by getting vaccinated. Older children should be vaccinated as well, for all the same reasons.”
Locally and nationally, the majority of children who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated or their parents are not vaccinated, she added.
Both West Virginia and Virginia have also started programs to give a COVID booster shot after those were approved last week by the CDC.
At this point, only patients with weakened immune systems are already receiving an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines.
But boosters for all who have been fully vaccinated may be on the horizon.
Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator, said Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health is monitoring federal discussions on the those booster doses.
“We are monitoring the situation and planning through all of the logistical considerations,” he said. “If booster vaccine doses are recommended for the general population, the rollout of those boosters will likely take place over several months, as the expected recommendation is that a booster dose should be given within a defined time frame after your second dose. VDH and local health departments now have experience in planning and carrying out the logistics of a large-scale vaccination effort, and rebooting that for booster doses will not be an issue. The infrastructure for administering the booster doses is already in place.”
