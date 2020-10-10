BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Schools on Saturday confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 at Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School.
"In an abundance of caution, PikeView Middle School will move to all remote instruction beginning Monday, October 12th," Mercer County Public Schools stated in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.
Both PikeView Middle School and PikeView High School will begin remote instruction on Monday. PikeView High's confirmation of a positive case in an employee on Friday afternoon spurred officials to halt in-person instruction beginning Monday.
Shortly after, Mercer County Schools posted again to inform of a positive case at Bluefield High School.
"A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed for an employee at Bluefield High School," Mercer County Public Schools stated in another Facebook post.
The post also states that all "students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined," and that "deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed."
On Monday as well, students at River View High School in McDowell County will be returning to in-person instruction following a week-long shutdown of the school for deep cleaning.
McDowell County Schools posted to their Facebook page on October 3, informing the public of River View's closure, and the return date of Monday, October 12.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.