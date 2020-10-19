BLUEFIELD – A positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday at Mountain Valley School, according to a statement from Mercer County Schools.
Students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing. Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all affected areas will be completed, school officials said.
Also Monday, school officials said the Bluefield High School volleyball team had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to an official outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID-19.
The two cases Monday are latest in a series of COVID-19 reports and quarantines associated with Mercer County Schools in recent weeks.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also is still listing Bluefield High School and PikeView Middle School as COVID-19 outbreak sites.
