BLUEFIELD – Another nursing home in Mercer County is reporting a COVID-19 case.
One positive case of COVID-19 was reported Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources at a local Bluefield nursing home.
The Maples Health Center in Bluefield had one positive case involving a staff member, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. No positive cases had been reported as of Monday among the health center's residents.
The Princeton Health Care Center, also in Mercer County, is a COVID-19 outbreak site. There have been 23 deaths associated with the Princeton Health Care Center with 50 residents and 38 staff members contracting the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.