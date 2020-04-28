PRINCETON — Extending the closure of Mercer County’s public buildings due to the continuing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is among the agenda items today during a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
The Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issued an order March 22 declaring a judiciary emergency which closed the state’s court systems to protect the public’s health. Courts were first set to reopen in April, but the justices later extended the closings to May 1. In light of the continuing pandemic, courts will remain closed until May 15, according to a new order issued April 24.
“Whereas, due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia deems it necessary to extend the judicial emergency, to suspend certain in-person proceedings, and to extend or toll certain deadlines as set forth herein,” according to the supreme court’s order.
Limited emergency proceedings that are required to protect the immediate health and safety of a person or the community such as cases of child abuse and neglect, criminal initial appearances, bond hearings, and search warrants are still being held. The state supreme court called on court systems to use available technology to limit person-to-person contact.
The county commission will address the extended closings today during a special meeting at the Mercer County Courthouse. Since the shutdown began, county entities such as the County Clerk’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office have used procedures that limit direct physical contact while serving the public.
Plans have been made so today’s special meeting can be viewed on the commission’s Facebook page, according to Commissioner Greg Puckett.
“I set up a Zoom call with all the commissioners (Monday),” Puckett said. “The goal is to be able to link it directly to Facebook. It’s supposed to work, but sometimes the bandwidth is a problem.”
Members of the public are still being kept out of the courthouse whenever possible. People who want to attend today’s special meeting in person would see only empty chairs where the commissioners normally sit, he stated.
“We’re all going to be in different places,” Puckett said. “We are practicing social distancing the way it’s been recommended.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
