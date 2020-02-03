PRINCETON — Work is progressing on Mercer County Courthouse renovations designed to make public access easier for people who have difficulty using stairs.
Employees with Main Street Builders have been demolishing the old steps at the courthouse’s main entrance and pouring concrete for a new ramp. The design, based on the front entrance of the federal courthouse in Charleston, will make the county courthouse’s entrance more compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.
“I’ve been visiting with the construction crew with Main Street Builders every morning, and they are doing an exceptional job,” Commissioner Bill Archer said. “They’re down to where they have three more pours (of concrete). Of course, then they’ll have to put the railing in there. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but they’re moving right along.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said work could be completed within four to six weeks, but whether it can be completed in that time frame depends on the temperatures.
“They’re still at the mercy of the weather in the winter time,” Archer stated. “They still have some work to do, but it’s getting close. They’ve put up the new flagpole. It’s a beautiful pole, and I think overall we’re going to prune those trees.”
The renovations include a ramp which can be used for people who have difficulty using stairs or require a wheelchair. New stairs are part of the plans, too.
“There are some components that will reduce slipping, and also much better handrails and some other design features that will hopefully minimize any dangers from any slips or falls,” Archer stated. “We’re excited. It looks better every day. I think when it’s completed, it will be something the entire county will be proud of.”
