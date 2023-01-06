West Virginia legislation passed in 2021 regarding transgender sports has withstood a court challenge on its constitutionality.
House Bill 3293 (Save Women’s Sports Bill), signed by Gov. Jim Justice, said that all biological males, including those who identify as transgender girls, are not eligible to compete on girls sports teams.
The law was challenged in court, but Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said that on Thursday U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled the state legislature’s definition of “girl” and “woman” in the context of HB 3293 (Save Women’s Sports Bill) is “constitutionally permissible.”
The challenge to that law came from a transgender student at Bridgeport Middle School identified in court papers as “BPJ.”
Morrisey said attorneys for BPJ argued that HB 3293 violates BPJ’s rights under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“This is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple,” Morrisey said. “Opportunities for girls and women on the field are precious and we must safeguard that future. Protecting these opportunities is important, because when biological males compete in a women’s event women and girls lose their opportunity to shine.”
Morrisey had predicted the lawsuit would fail and intervened on behalf of the state.
Morrisey said the law protects female athletes’ safety and keeps female sports competitive for female athletes, consistent with Title IX and the Constitution. Title IX was signed into law on June 23, 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
“This short and simple law demands that girls and women get their fair share of opportunities in education, and Title IX’s regulations make it clear that this could be accomplished in school athletic programs by having ‘separate teams for members of each sex’ where the teams are based on competitive skill,” Morrisey said.
The law says that teams must be designated based on “biological sex,” prohibiting trans women and girls from participating on women’s athletic teams “where competitive skill or contact is involved.”
Legislators used the term, “biological sex,” which means sex is determined at the time of birth based on “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
Justice called the bill “the right thing to do.”
“I’m absolutely all in, because I do not think that from the standpoint of our girls, that we ought to allow a situation to where, you know, for whatever reason may be, we end up with a superior athlete that could just knock our girls right out of the competition,” he said.
