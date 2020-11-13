PRINCETON — A circuit court judge in Mercer County has suspended his court hearings for Monday and Tuesday of next week due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Circuit Court Judge Derek C. Swope, and his employees, were potentially exposed to COVID-19, according to Jackie Barton, judicial assistant to Swope. As a result, all regularly scheduled hearings for Monday, November 16th and Tuesday, November 17th, have been cancelled.
Barton said all impacted court hearings will be rescheduled. She said the court employees will be working from home at least through Wednesday, Nov. 18.
No other details regarding the potential exposure in Swope’s courtroom were released.
