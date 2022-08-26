BLUEFIELD — Although they have resolved their rivalry, Karen and Rick Marrs were part of the Beaver-Graham divide for many years.
Karen graduated from Bluefield High School in 1980, while Rick was a Graham graduate.
“I never even talked to anybody from Graham ever, and then I met him when I worked at the Dairy Queen on Cumberland Road,” said Karen. “I was like ‘Ew, he’s from Graham. I’m not talking to him.’”
That promise was kept for a while too as they did not talk to each other again until they were reunited while in college.
“We started dating, then after six weeks we got engaged and were married seven months later,” she said,
At the very beginning of their marriage, the rivalry lived on.
“It was kind of a house divide for a little bit for us,” said Karen.
Karen would flip between sides each year in order to support her team and her husband’s team.
“I was actually coaching at Graham when we first got married, so I think she took turns cheering for both sides,” said Rick.
It was not until later when they started their family that Karen solidified herself on the Graham side of the stadium because of her children.
“When we had our boys, they all went to Graham and played sports, and I think that was when she kind of changed her mindset to ‘I’ve got to support my boys,’” said Rick.
Karen has come to terms with her now being a Graham fan and sitting on the Graham side, but she still loves her Beavers.
“I’m used to it now because it’s been 39 years, and we just love that we get to come every year,” she said.
The couple said their favorite part of going to the game every year is seeing their friends, fellow alumni, and other family members.
Though the family has resolved the rivalry within the home, it still lives on with their extended family.
“My sister and my bother in law and their kids are all Beaver, so we’re all mixed up,” said Karen.
Though the family sits on opposite sides of the stadium, the Marrs couple said that they feel their rivalry is tame.
“It’s pretty civil with us,” said Karen. “Like everybody says, it’s just one game out of the year. We cheer for Beaver every other game, every single one.”
The couple also cheers for Beaver when they can because they are close friends with Coach Simmons.
“We are really, really good friends with Fred Simon and his whole family, and I actually coached Coach Palmer when I coached at Graham,” said Rick.
Though the house is not divided anymore, the family always enjoy seeing the rivalry live on through generations.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
