PRINCETON — After setting out on the road to recovery about five years ago, David and Lakie Delida left a drug treatment center with little more than a couple of trash bags full of clothes, but today they are part of the community that reaches out with understanding and love to people who want to escape the chains of drug abuse and alcoholism.
Drug addiction, particularly to opioids and related substances, has been a serious epidemic in southern West Virginia. During a meeting of the Mercer County Commission, CEO Lisa Jones said the county had seen 144 overdose cases between early January and late June this year. Four of those cases resulted in death.
Now employed at Southern Highlands, the Delidas work to help people facing addiction and the problems associated with it. They took time out of their busy schedules to speak with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about their experiences and the resources that are available.
“My title is crisis intervention specialist. Well, I work in the CSU which is next door – Crisis Specialty Unit,” David said. “So we deal with people whether it be drug or mental health crises. This includes withdraw or maybe suicidal thoughts dealing with anxiety, depression and so forth. It’s pretty much a constant thing. We have people who come straight from being in the hospital over to our unit to help get clean, and hopefully go further into recovery. She has a different job and title than I do; but basically, it’s a counseling position. I work on coping skills, dealing with life on life’s terms. Dealing with crisis intervention.”
“My title is MAT coordinator, which is Medicated Assistance Treatment coordinator,” Lakie said. “I work with the vivitrol and suboxone programs. I started out as a case manager and I went on to counseling and I’m currently supervising the therapist counselors, recovery coaches and case managers that work in the MAT field.”
Both David and Lakie are graduates of Bluefield State College. Before they entered college and prepared for their careers, they had to deal with their own struggles with addiction and finding a path away from it. David was employed when a series of blows led him to drug addiction.
“Well, for me, I was in my younger days. I was a restaurant manager and that was my profession, I guess,” he recalled.” I would party on occasion, but nothing really habitual. I eventually went through a pretty bad divorce and had a really terrible surgery, for which they prescribed me narcotics. Sort of the perfect storm of my emotional pain with my physical pain led me to start relying on narcotics that the doctor was prescribing. Pharmaceutical pain killers. Eventually, the physical pain left. The emotional pain stayed.”
When David could no longer get pain medication from his doctor, he turned to what he called street pharmaceuticals. This started what he called his downward spiral.
“Eventually it led from pharmaceuticals to heroin. I got in a little trouble and faced legal prosecution; for theft, property crimes to support my habit,” he said. “And after that – I guess what we would call rock bottom – I came back to the community and got introduced to the recovery community which I didn’t know nothing about.”
“I knew that I needed help for a while. I didn’t know how. I didn’t know there was hope,” David said. “All I could see were the people who were using because those were the only people I was associated with. It wasn’t until what we call the ‘gift of desperation’ that I knew that I had to change. Either I was going to lose my life and I was going to have to do something different. And I had a friend who was in recovery and I had seen the transformation in his life. He introduced me and that’s when I became part of the community.”
David then started learning about what he calls “the recovery community” and the programs which could help him. The region’s recovery community is large, but most people don’t see it because of the stigma the comes with drug addiction; instead, they see the troubles around addiction that lead to arrests and jail. David said he found a new way to live.
“That’s when I felt like I was part of a community and really bonded with people,” he stated. “That encouraged me to go to college and I started building more bonds with people and being a part of that community. I went from having no community, having bonds with no humans and being an outcast from society due to my addiction to being part of a small community of recovery which trained me be part of a bigger community when I started college, and today we are fully functioning members of society, have bonds, have a purpose and a place in our society. Not being shunned or looked at being different than anybody else. That’s something that’s very important to us. We may have addiction problems and we still deal with that on a daily basis, but the things we do are just what everybody should be doing.”
“There’s nothing special about us,” Lakie said. “There’s nothing that separates us from the people that are out there still struggling with active addiction every day.”
“Or the people who have never dealt with addiction in their lives, for that matter,” David added. “The thing is being part of the recovery program and the recovery program here in our local area has taught us and showed us how to live life on life’s terms, and to be who we should have been the whole entire time.”
The paths leading to drug addiction are different for every person who has struggled with it.
“Well, my story is a little bit different than his,” Lakie said. “I had a perfect storm as well, but mine was like psychological, biological and sociological. I deal with mental illness as well, I suffer with depression and anxiety. I come from a family that also suffers with addiction. Both my parents were alcoholics or addicts. And I grew up in a situation where it was socially acceptable to use, so I started using at a young age; I was around 14 when I really first started using drugs on a daily basis.”
And the road to drug abuse is a gradual one which becomes steeper and more consuming with the passage of time.
“Unfortunately, addiction is a progressive illness that starts out with very simple use and it progresses what’s uncontrollable,” Lakie said. “It continues to spiral. I don’t know. I can’t remember a time of my life when drug use wasn’t part of who I was for a long time. It was completely normalized. When we sat down at Christmas and Thanksgiving, I felt like an outcast when I wasn’t partaking in the things that were going on at the kitchen table. So to be a part of my own family, like I had to be a user to fit in in my own home environment, which is absurd.”
Drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana became regular activities.
“That’s how we celebrated Christmas, that’s how we celebrated birthdays, that’s how we celebrated Thanksgiving,” Lakie stated. “We still had turkey, too; but with a lot of alcohol and a lot of marijuana. I grew up in an environment where it was completely normalized. As I grew and became my own person, it was just a part of who I was. Like, my marijuana use and my drinking was just part of who I was. I really didn’t know there was a different way. I thought everybody’s family was like mine.”
Eventually, doing things like drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana became more than recreational. Lakie said that was when she realized that she had to change.
“Oh, my gosh. Well, I felt myself not controlling my use. My disease had progressed to the point where I no longer had a choice about whether I used or not in order not to be sick. It’s with a multitude of substances that you feel those things,” she said. “It’s not just with narcotics. It’s with alcohol, it’s with marijuana. Marijuana really doesn’t have a physical dependency to it, but there is a psychological dependency; so it increases your anxiety and it increases your depression. You feel like you can’t function without it, like it becomes a necessary part of you.”
Addicts reach a point when they become dependent on the drugs or alcohol they are using.
“You’ve maybe heard the term before, a functioning alcoholic. It doesn’t mean somebody who drinks a lot and can go about their day,” David said. “That means somebody who’s physically dependent on the byproduct of alcohol. If they do not have it, they have fatigue, they can’t think clearly, they get sick. And the tremors. It’s very rough to watch.”
David said he works with people suffering alcoholism. While the drug overdose problem is serious, alcoholism has killed more people than the opioid crisis.
“And tobacco kills more people than all of those combined,” Lakie added.
Unlike controlled substances like cocaine and heroin, alcohol and tobacco become normal things to consume. When people avoiding alcohol or tobacco are offered either one of them, they have to explain why they decline them.
“The only thing is when you’re in recovery, no one comes up to you and says ‘Would you like to smoke some crack?’ and you say no,” David said. “They don’t ask you, ‘Oh, why? Why don’t you want to smoke some crack?’ But if somebody offers you a drink and and you say, no I don’t want a drink, they say, ‘Why don’t you want to drink with us?’”
“That’s the only drug you have to explain not using. They don’t ask you, ‘Why don’t you want just one shot of heroin?’” Lakie added.
The opioid crisis is a serious issue, but it doesn’t minimize alcoholism and other substance abuse issues, they both said. Substance abuse destroys lives and families, but the recovery community offers hope.
“We both devote our lives to that,” David said.
“Helping other people who suffer from the same illness that we do,” Lakie stated. “To find a different way of life, and it doesn’t have to look exactly like the way I got clean, or the way I got sober. There is multiple pathways. If there was just one solution to this big epidemic, then we would hand it out in brown paper bags and say take one daily and you’ll be fine. That’s just not the case. It takes different things for different people to recover. “
Time spent fighting the war on drugs has criminalize addicts, David said. They need help, but society often shuns them. One way to help them is to reach out to them.
“So many case studies have shown that the more inclusive we are as a society, and give them more opportunities instead of stigmatizing them,” David said.
“It started out really bad. We institutionalized people for the longest time. They were put in asylums,” Lakie said.
“To reach out to an addict or an alcoholic with love and show opportunities for growth and for reasons to live a different life, those things are what’s going to propel people into a new life. Showing them that there’s a way to live without the use of this stuff, showing that you don’t have to be chained to a substance every day to get out of bed.” David stated. “We went from having nothing five years ago.”
“We both left the treatment center with a trash bag full of clothing,” Lakie recalled.
Now the Delidas are living their lives without the overwhelming burden of addiction. David remembered the days when he went from somebody who was voted Mr. Congeniality at school to being “a complete isolationist” who shunned people because he was ashamed of his addiction. Now he also remembers the people who helped him and his wife find a better way to live.
“For me, it’s always about the community, the community of other people who are addicts and alcoholics and reach out and help each other. And show love. The people in recovery in this community are wonderful for that,” he said. “Places like Southern Highlands... there’s more resources that I ever knew when I was out there. I wish I could go back and time and tell me then that there are things like that out there.”
