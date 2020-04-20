PRINCETON — Stay-at-home orders are keeping people indoors, but they’re not keeping residents from dumping furniture and other large items from Mercer County’s roadsides.
The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting need for social distancing has limited activities like the Keep Mercer Clean campaign.
This year Keep Mercer Clean has been replaced by the Take Five campaign in which people can receive trash bags and a trash picker from the Mercer County Commission so they can clean up around their neighborhoods. Anyone interested in participating can find more information on the Love Where You Live Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page, according to County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
Roadside litter continues to be a problem along with junk tires, Puckett said, estimating that Mercer County alone has about a half million tires that have been rolled over embankments and into streams. Besides being eyesores, the tires become a health hazard when warm weather arrives. Rainwater collecting in them gives mosquitoes places to breed.
“No matter how much we try, we see tires pop up everywhere,” he stated, adding that besides the usual litter, larger items of junk are still being left along the roads.
Litter Control Officer Josh Parks said he had not seen a big increase in junk items, but he recently picked up some mattresses that had been dumped. Puckett had seen some household items.
“At Windmill gap, we found a couch and a chair just dumped on the side of the road,” Puckett said.
When asked why larger junk items are still being dumped, he replied that it was “laziness and/or cost.”
“Right now, we’re looking at an issue when money’s tighter,” he stated. “I would hope you would hold onto stuff you don’t need until you can dump it the right way. I think there needs to be more respect and understanding (dumping) is not what we do as a society. We’ve got to do better than that.”
The Mercer County Landfill is still open, and there is a free day at the landfill the second Wednesday of every month.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.