PRINCETON — Mercer County is seeing more new COVID cases, as well as evidence of a greater spread with the virus detected in wastewater testing.
Bonnie Allen, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, told county Board of Health members Wednesday 77 new cases were reported this week, up from 55 at the end of last week.
“I don’t know how accurate that is with home tests,” she said, referring to an expected undercount of positive cases because home test results are generally not reported. But cases are “trending upward.”
The wastewater testing also indicates significant spread.
“West Virginia University does wastewater testing for the COVID virus throughout the state,” she said. “Our area was in the red, which was an increase.”
A red category indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) started the National Wastewater Surveillance System in September 2020 to help track the spread of the virus.
Allen said the health department is also seeing some lists from area schools with positive cases, as well as small outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
“Several places that went through all of COVID with no problems now have outbreaks because Medicare insisted they open everything back up,” she said of some long-term care facilities.
However, Allen said the COVID variant spreading now, which state officials have indicated is Omicron BA.2.12.1, does not seem to have as severe an impact as previous variants, with fewer people needing to be hospitalized.
Allen said it primarily has severe repercussions in people with a co-morbidity, or serious underlying medical issues.
The increase in cases has prompted a renewed emphasis on getting vaccinations and boosters, but Allen said the numbers have been dropping at vaccine clinics the health department hosts each week.
“The COVID vaccine clinics are slowing back down,” she said. “They had approximately 80 last week, mostly adult boosters.”
Allen said the clinics, which are held at the Princeton Rescue Squad’s Karen Preservati Education Center each Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., are also now offering boosters for the age 5 to 11 group.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), only 55 percent of county residents 18 and over are fully vaccinated and only 30 percent have had booster shots.
Since the pandemic began, Mercer County has reported almost 13,000 positive COVID cases and 266 COVID-related deaths, according to the DHHR.
Statewide cases continue to rise as well.
On April 6, the DHHR reported an average of 66 new COVID cases a day over a 7-day period, a number that had increased to 534 a day on Wednesday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
