BLUEFIELD — About one-third of property owners in Mercer County are receiving property reassessment notices, with general increases in values and that means higher taxes.
Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle said property reassessments are done every three years as the state requires.
“Each year, one-third of county property is reassessed,” he said, so after a period of three years 100 percent of property goes through the process.
Property values have gone up, he said, with about a 10 percent average increase.
The process to reassess property is “fair and equal to everyone,” he said, and the process is monitored by the state auditor’s’ office, with the value of a home based on things like how much comparable housing in the area where a person lives has been sold for.
“Nobody is getting hoodooed,” Cottle said, because it is a matter of professional appraisers determining fair market value, and the assessed value is based on that.
For example, the fair market value of a house may be $100,000, then the assessed value is $60,000.
“It is 60 percent of the fair market value,” he said, which is what the property tax is based on.
Cottle said the county is in the process of “catching up” on previous values since the value of homes has risen during the last three years, with part of that being the aftermath of COVID when people from more populated counties started moving into more rural areas.
According to Realtor.com, the median listing price of a house in Mercer County in October 2022 was $168,000. That was up almost 47 percent from October 2021.
“They went way up,” he said of home values. “When that happens, taxes can go up. But when prices go down in a neighborhood, we lower it, we don’t raise it.”
Cottle said the state required the county to present a plan on reassessment and get it approved.
“It is extensive work with a lot of detail,” he said.
The county’s real property tax rate is about one-half of 1 percent of the assessed value. That means the tax bill for a house assessed at $100,000 is about $490 a year.
But an increased in assessed value still does not sit well with a homeowner on a fixed income who may have no intention in selling, but must still pay the extra tax money.
Darrell Lambert of Princeton said his tax bill will go up because his home’s assessed value rose by almost 10 percent.
The taxes are being raised during the “worst inflation in 40 years,” he said, adding that Mercer County has received $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan as well as other federal funding.
“Mercer County is in the best financial shape than it has ever been,” he said.
Lambert said he and his wife are retired and live on a fixed income.
“Every single dollar of our income counts toward our budget,” he said.
But reassessment and any subsequent tax increase is a separate issue from any other county funding, and Cottle said it is a required process and has to be done a certain way.
He also said that in year’s past the tax rates were low because of lower property values and taxpayers benefitted from that.
However, any property owner who is not satisfied with the reassessment can contact his office.
“If you think you are over-appraised come into the office,” he said. “We can work with you 100 percent and explain the tax and we can adjust If needed.”
The county also has a review and equalization hearing if the issue cannot be resolved in Cottle’s office.
“We strive to take care of this early,” he said. “If it can be fixed, I am going to fix it.”
Some property owners may also qualify for the homestead exemption, primarily for those at least 65 years old. The exemption does not include tax on the first $20,000 of assessed value.
Cottle also said the tax rate in the county remains “very low and very fair” compared to other states.
