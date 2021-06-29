PRINCETON — A freeze that the Legislature put on the fees the regional jail system charges counties for incarcerating inmates is welcome news that will help prepare for the future, a member of the Mercer County Commission said Monday.
During a special session June 24, state lawmakers capped the daily rate at $48.25 per prisoner that counties must pay to the Regional Jail Authority. The rate had been the same since 2013, and state legislators had voted in 2018 to keep the rate until July 1, 2021, according to the Register-Herald in Beckley.
In January 2018, when lawmakers set the rate, the cost to the state to house an inmate was $53.20 a day. In January 2020, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reported to state lawmakers earlier this month, the rate was $54.88 — even as a number of pre-trial people who are being housed in the overcrowded Southern Regional Jail have reported to the media that they sleep atop thin foam pads on a concrete floor, crowded toe-to-head with other prisoners, and that they receive inadequate medical care, mandatory uniforms that do not fit and inadequate hygiene products, according to the Register-Herald.
Legislators voted during the special session to “freeze” the daily rate for another year. The proposed increase was about 14 percent, to $54.88, based on DHS calculations.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the rate freeze was good news.
“It’s at least for a year, so that’s good,” he stated. “It lets us have the ability to plan for potential increases on the future. One of the things this has taught us is that we have to have additional dialogue with our regional jail authorities.”
Puckett serves of the West Virginia County Commissions Association board of directors.
“We were very strong advocates against the increase, and we were blindsided because we, being county commissions, had already set our budgets for the fiscal year,” he said. “And I think we need additional discussions because the jail bill is still the number one economic drain for counties.”
Mercer County spends an average of $120,000 to $140,000 a month on its jail bill, and this figure does not take transportation cost and personnel costs into account. In contrast, the county spends more on its jail bill every month than it does on economic development for an entire year, Puckett said.
County governments do not have the same options West Virginia’s municipalities have for raising revenue, he said.
“The cities have the Home Rule option to increase their revenues,” Puckett stated. “Counties don’t have that option. Municipalities get to arrest people and send them to the regional jail, but they don’t have to pay for the incarcerations. They also don’t pay for any of the transportation costs, they don’t pay the labor costs. It’s really an unfair system for counties and keeps us from being economically solvent.”
