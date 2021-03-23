PRINCETON – Sunny weather was a good backdrop Monday when Mercer County’s elected officials and employees did their part to make the county cleaner.
Members of the Mercer County Commission took time that afternoon to clear up trash along Glenwood Park Road from Courthouse Road to Maple Acres Road. Cleaning up trash Monday was part of the annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign that started Saturday and continues until April 30.
Commissioner Bill Archer pulled on an orange shirt with “Love Where You Live. Keep Mercer Clean” on it while Josh Parks, the county’s litter control officer, arrived with orange trash bags and a large orange Litter Pick-Up Ahead sign. County officials and employees were doing a cleanup to show support for the effort, Archer said.
“Commissioner (Greg) Puckett is the one who really led this charge, and he likes to start with the commission pitching in and doing our fair share,” Archer said. “We were going to do to last Friday, but we postponed it because of the rain.”
County Administrator Vicky Reed also said she was helping with a cleanup to show support for the month-long effort. One way to help keep the county cleaner is to avoid adding to the problem, she stated.
Large amounts of roadside trash have been seen across the county.
“I wish more people would get out and pick up instead of throw stuff out,” Reed said. “I think this is the worst I’ve seen it.”
Reed got her gloves and trash grabber.
“These are my farm gloves,” she told Archer as she pulled them on. “These are new and I just got them out of their pack.”
The cleanup started near the intersection of Glenwood Park Road and Courthouse Road.
The plan was to go all the way down Glenwood Park Road to Maple Acres Road, Reed said. Many homeowners near Maple Acres keep the road in front of their residences clean, so that was expected to keep the amounts of trash down.
Archer got to work. Trash bags quickly started to fill up with beverage bottles, cans and other debris tossed out by passing motorists. Further up the road, Parks started collecting trash, too. His truck’s flashing lights helped alert approaching drivers.
“I’ve had my eye on that Styrofoam cup, Vicky” Archer said as he got to work. “Don’t you dare take that.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
