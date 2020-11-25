PRINCETON — Creating an amphitheater stage that could bring outdoor concerts and festivals to Glenwood Park was on the agenda Tuesday for a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
The commission had a special meeting to address agenda items including a project scope statement prepared by the firm Thompson & Litton, Inc. for a Glenwood Park Amphitheater stage. County Commission President Gene Buckner said the company has sent the county some plans for the proposed stage.
“Thompson & Litton has sent us some drawings on what they are assuming that we want to use to build a new amphitheater, stage in Glenwood Park,” he said.
Payment for the study, to be paid from video lottery funds, would be about $14,000, Buckner said. Plans for the proposed stage could be changed.
“I’d like to discuss that,” Buckner said about the project. “I talked to a couple of contractors. The drawings that Thompson Litton gave me, both contractors think it’s way above board and we’re going to have to have a discussion about how far we want to go. They’re wanting to do quite a bit of things these two contractors and myself don’t think is necessary.”
“Just to make a long story short, if we don’t be careful here, we’re going to have $50,000, $60,000 in a stage,” he continued. “I, for one, just don’t think we need to do that; and the two contractors that I talked to, and they weren’t together; one was at one place and one was at another. I just think that’s way overboard. We don’t need to do that.”
Buckner said the commission could discuss the project in March due to the weather and the price of materials at this time of year being “four times what they should be. We’re going to have a lot of money invested in materials that I don’t think we need to.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett looked at the plans and said he was not sure about the weight that the proposed stage could hold, and was concerned about whether it would be big enough. He later added that he liked the idea of building a smaller stage, then adding to it later.
Buckner said he spoke with the Thompson & Litton engineer who drafted the plans and was told that it had a weight-bearing capacity of 150 pounds per square foot. The average stage hold 35 to 40 pounds of weight per square foot, butPerformers and their equipment could put a lot of weight on the proposed stage, so the engineer recommended the greater capacity.
During the discussion, Buckner suggested speaking with Frank Radcliffe, superintendent of Camp Creek State Park, about that park’s amphitheater and how it has been used.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that he agreed that Thompson & Litton should remain involved in the project, adding that he appreciated the firm’s “well-designed and well-prepared presentations, and the proposal’s “solid construction and the safety of it.”
Archer said that the commission needed to discuss the project early next year. The commission voted unanimously to approve the project scope.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
