PRINCETON — Dr. Michael R. Mills of Princeton is the new Mercer County Health Officer.
Members of the Mercer County Board of Health approved his appointment to the post Wednesday, replacing Dr. Rick Sabol who recently resigned.
A 1979 graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, Mills has vast experience as a physician and in medical administration, including 10 years as medical director of Princeton Community Hospital’s Emergency Department.
Mills has also served in the state Office of Emergency Services, Bureau of Public Health, Medical Director office and Department of Health and Human Resources.
He was also regional director for West Virginia TeamHealth and, prior to that, was medical director for several Florida EMS agencies.
Mills was Health Officer for the Logan County Health Department for several years and has been involved with many professional groups through the years.
“I have worked for Dr. Mills for many years and I think he would be an asset to us,” board member Robb Williams said.
Board Vice Chair Stacey Hicks also knows Mills and said he will bring a lot of experience to the position and looks forward to working with him.
Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen said she is also looking forward to him coming on board.
Hicks said the board will write a letter of appreciation to Sabol, who now works in Charleston.
“He came in when we were struggling to get through COVID,” Hicks said of Sabol. “He did a good job for us.”
On another issue, Allen said positive COVID cases continue to fluctuate in the county, with 76 total reported on Wednesday.
However, Allen said it’s difficult to get an accurate count because many people use home testing and results are not usually reported so there are probably a lot more cases.
Statewide on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 667 new cases and more than 2,000 active cases.
Mercer County as well as McDowell County were in the yellow on the County Alert System community spread map, indicating a slight rise in cases/transmissions.
State hospitals reported a total of 216 COVID patients.
Allen also reported a positive rabies case has been confirmed in the county.
She said the source of the rabies was a bat.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
