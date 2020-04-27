PRINCETON — Confusion has reigned concerning how to spend $100,000 each county has received from the state for “hero pay.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, when asked if the county can use it to reward those on the front lines handling the coronavirus COVIC-19 pandemic with extra pay, summed it up quickly: “No idea.”
“We are to discuss it in a meeting in the near future,” he said. “Until then, it will remain in an account. We are awaiting additional direction from the state audit office. There are specific directions from the grant guidelines that are somewhat inconsistent than the Governor’s comments.”
When Gov. Jim Justice first announced the money he said it was to honor those healthcare workers and first-responders who are on the front lines of dealing with the pandemic.
Although the money was initially said to be earmarked for hero pay, it is still unclear if that would mean extra dollars for those in front lines or just to pay for added expenses like overtime.
“We want those who have stepped up, those who are on the front lines (to be rewarded) …. but we want to do it in a format that we can get reimbursed from the federal government for rewarding our heroes,” he said in response to a question last week about the details.
The question was prompted by a letter from the Governor’s’ Office Cabell County had received and had interpreted to say there is no money for hero pay, that it can’t be used for that.
“We had to come up with a way to give the counties discretion (on how the money is spent),” Justice said. “We don’t know who those (front line workers) are, we need the counties to be able to work with it. We are doing the best we can possibly do.”
He said the counties will get more money from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the $100,000 is a “bridge.”
Brian Abraham, the Governor’s council, said the money is for short-term relief and can be used for things like overtime pay and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
Bill Miller, president of the Monroe County Commission, said he has received the same letter Cabell County did and is just as confused as everyone else.
The money has yet to be spent for anything as the commission is waiting on clarification.
“It looks like it just has be for overtime and other expenses,” he said. “I want to make sure we do the right thing with the money.”
Miller said the county is glad to have it and would like to use some of if for hero pay, but at this point he is not sure if the county can actually spend it on that.
“I am not going to do the wrong thing,” he said, adding that the letter seems to indicate strict guidelines.
Justice said spending the money has some “constraints to consider,” but the leaders at the county level should make the decisions on getting the money to the people “who have been looking out for us in every way…”
But the question remains if counties can disperse the money as a “reward” or just on related expenses.
In the meantime, the money will remain in the account, Puckett said.
“We have until December 30 to spend it,” he added.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.