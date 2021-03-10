PRINCETON — Mercer County’s commissioners approved the second reading Tuesday of a proposed dilapidated/abandoned buildings ordinance that would address structures that can be found all over the county.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett read the 18-page ordinance in its entirety during the commission’s February meeting. The meeting Tuesday was held online through Facebook Live and Zoom as part of the county’s ongoing pandemic precautions.
A third public reading is scheduled for March 23 at the Mercer County Courthouse. Depending on the number of citizens planning to attend the meeting or speak, the reading will be held in the county commission’s courtroom or one of the circuit courtrooms on the same floor, County Commissioner Bill Archer said. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The county commission can vote after the third reading and public hearing whether to approve the ordinance. Commissioner Greg Puckett said the public’s response has been good ever since that first hearing was conducted.
“The general consensus has been overwhelmingly positive in moving this forward,” he said, adding he has received “only a few” negative comments.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said he has not had any negative comments about the proposed ordinance, too.
“People seem to be pleased with the way it is moving forward and that we are moving the right way,” he said.
Puckett said the ordinance could go into effect if the commission passes it during the third public hearing March 23. The commission will have to assign or recruit the personnel who will inspect dilapidated and abandoned structures, so it actual enforcement would not start immediately.
“It would take a little bit of time to put those pieces together,” he stated.
The ordinance in its entirety can be viewed on the Mercer County Commission website at mercercountywv.org.
One of goals behind the ordinance is to remove dilapidated structures that negatively impact the value of surrounding properties, Puckett said previously. Another goal is to help boost local tourism by improving what visitors see when they visit the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and other Mercer County destinations.
Gov. Jim Justice recently congratulated the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority for having a record season in 2020. The trail system sold almost 65,000 trail permits in 2020, which was the biggest number of annual permits ever sold. The year 2020 was the trail system’s 20th consecutive year that ridership had grown.
