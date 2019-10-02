PRINCETON — Hiring retired police officers and arming them to provide courthouse security is an item up for discussion during the October meeting of the Mercer County Commission.
Sheriff Tommy Bailey said Tuesday that he wanted to have armed security officers at the Mercer County Courthouse and the neighboring courthouse annex. Security officers at both buildings, who would be replaced, are not armed.
Bailey said he would talk to the county commission about the funding needed for improved security because of the mass shootings and other instances of violence being seen across the country.
“We’ve got to be prepared for anything,” he stated. The goal is to have the same type of security seen at federal courthouses where retired officers from different law enforcement agencies guard the entrances.
Bailey said these retired police officers would have to perform qualification tests with firearms like officers who are still serving with a law enforcement agency.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said courthouse security would be on the commission’s meeting agenda. The next meeting is Oct. 8 starting at 10 a.m. in the county commission’s courtroom.
“Well, we’re going to talk about it as far as discussion,” Buckner said. “(Bailey) has never approached us about what he wants to do. We’ve talked in general about arming the guards and how our guards would have to be trained.”
Buckner said the courthouse has not had security problems in the past.
“We’ve never had any trouble that I know of to make us concerned about it,” he stated. “But there’s always an opportunity...we need to stop it before it starts.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said security has been a topic at previous meetings.
“We’ve talked about additional security in the past for the courthouse and we certainly need to have an opportunity not only to protect our constituents, but also our employees and those offices where our constituents come to do business,” Puckett said. “We live in a different world, a different time when security is at a premium so we’re just getting ideas to address it at our next meeting.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
