PRINCETON — Improving visitors’ first impressions of Mercer County by clearing away decaying structures is one of the goals behind a dilapidated buildings ordinance being explored by the Mercer County Commission.
The Mercer County Planning Commission has a copy of an ordinance that was once proposed, but a new one has not been completed, according to County Commission President Gene Buckner.
“We don’t even have an ordinance yet,” Buckner said. “The planning commission is going to have to give us one.”
Like other ordinances considered by the county commission, three public hearings would have to be conducted before the commissioners could vote about whether to implement one, Buckner said. The commission could not start a new county ordinance with just one meeting.
County commissioners have been looking at the dilapidated building ordinances being used in other counties, Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
“I’ve reached out to Raleigh County and the other commissioners have as well,” Puckett stated. “They have an ordinance there that really takes care of a lot of it and they have some funding mechanisms to kind of move that forward as well.”
Abandoned structures can give people a sense of hopelessness and contribute to an environment that is conducive to negative behavior such as drug addiction, so an ordinance would help address this problem.
“It would help us provide that prevention-based initiative where we could feel better about our community and attract additional tourism and some additional economic dollars,” he said.
Bluefield and Princeton have ordinances to handle the dilapidated buildings in their city limits.
“The City of Bluefield has a great ordinance,” Puckett said. “They deal with a lot of dilapidated structures. They have a funding source through taxpayer dollars, and the City of Princeton has been very successful at eliminating dilapidated structures.”
An ordinance would give the commission more authority to deal with burned-out structures that have been left standing. For example, if a property owner receives an insurance settlement after their building burned, they would have to use that money to raze the property “or at least get it up to qualifying standards,” Puckett stated.
“Otherwise, that property could be obtained by the county, place on a lien and we could either charge it back to the owner or go ahead and raze that structure if funds allow and clean that area up,” Puckett said. “That ordinance is the key.”
The county commission is watching a proposed piece of legislation which would help provide funding for demolitions.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is in the process of moving forward a bill that will create a statewide program for cleaning up dilapidated structures.
“We have a bill written,” he said. “As chair of the Senate Economic Development Committee, I ran it through my committee and it passed in five minutes flat, and it’s now being forwarded to the Finance Committee.”
Swope said other legislators and Gov. Jim Justice are also backing it.
“He is not just supporting, he is enthusiastic about it,” Swope said of the governor.
The purpose now is to get it passed by both the House and Senate and to Justice for his signature.
“It will be funded year by year,” Swope said, adding that the specific amount of funding will be determined during the budget process at the end of the session.
Swope initially set out to find a way to clean up McDowell County, but then realized the scope of the problem there is massive, with more than 5,000 structures that need demolition at a cost of about $25 million.
In fact, Swope stated, the problem is not just in McDowell County, but it’s all around the state, which is why he realized a statewide program with funding set aside every year is the sensible route to take.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com. Reporter Charles Boothe contributed to this story.
