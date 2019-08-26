PRINCETON — Proposals have been made by the county commission to name two local bridges in memorial of two considerable former Mercer County residents.
George M. Hall and Staff Sgt. J.I. “Junior” Spurrier will be honored by the Mercer County Commission, according to Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer. As for the date of naming, processing and applications must first be done.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Archer said.
According to Archer, the north and southbound I-77 bridges, which cross over the East River at the 3-mile marker, will be named after Spurrier once they are given the green light.
Spurrier, a World War II veteran, received a Medal of Honor for his actions during the war. Single-handedly, Spurrier conquered the French city of Achain, defeating 24 enemies. According to Those Who Served War Museum, President and Curator, Tony Whitlow, it’s believed that Spurrier defeated upward of 250 enemy soldiers.
Referred to by his fellow soldiers as the “One man army,” Spurrier took matters of the war into his own hands. Spurrier also received the Distinguished Service Cross for his wartime actions.
The second bridge, located on Courthouse Road in Princeton that crosses the Glady Fork of Brush Creek, will be named after George M. Hall. According to Archer, Hall was a slave in 1862 that saved many important county records.
After Confederate forces set fire to the Mercer County Courthouse, Hall retrieved the county commission records and suffered injuries. These injuries included burns as well as respiratory issues, according to Archer.
After saving the records, Hall later became a shoemaker in the city of Princeton, according to Archer.
Requests on the projects have been sent to state legislature and the County Commission is currently awaiting a response.
