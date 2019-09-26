PRINCETON — Mercer County’s jail bill is paid up, but the monthly regional jail bill is more than what the county commission spends in a year for economic development, a county commissioner said Wednesday.
Working with the Legislature and the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority to identify more revenue sources and ways to reduce inmate populations to “maximize the efficient use of tax dollars for incarceration of region” is one of the 2020 legislative priorities for the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia (CCAWV).
County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who represents Mercer County on the CCAWV, said the county’s monthly jail bill is down.
“We’re totally paid,” Puckett said. “Every single month has been paid. The last couple of months, the jail bill has averaged about $125,000. That’s down by about $20,000 a month a couple of years ago. There was a couple of months when I saw the jail bill was $160,000 plus.”
Increased funding for another home confinement officer at the Mercer County Day Report Center has helped decrease the jail bill, he said. Nonviolent offenders can be kept on home confinement instead of the more expensive regional jail system.
“I think that’s had a huge effect,” Puckett stated.
Puckett said the county’s prosecuting attorney has helped control spending on the regional jail.
“George Sitler does a pretty good job making sure cases run through as quickly as possible so not so many people are waiting at the regional jail,” Puckett stated, adding that the county was focusing on keeping violent offenders jailed.
The CCAWV recently approved legislative priorities for the coming year. Members of the CCAWV said they support initiatives “that have a positive effect on county funding allowing counties to generate their own funding needs and oppose those initiatives that take funding away from county programs and services,” according to priorities released by the association.
“Specifically, in Mercer County, I feel that we need to focus on the expansion of revenue opportunities that don’t put the burden back on the taxpayers. While we have tried varied strategies in the past, having a permissive option that would allow the county to expand its economic development opportunities would help. Across our border, the sales tax is significantly higher, and yet, we have businesses relocating there,” Puckett said. “It’s because they have funds to invest and develop the local infrastructure to be ready for additional development.”
Having improved infrastructure is important for a county’s economic development, he said.
“When you have company coming to your house, you want to make sure things are in their right place and that you have what it takes for people to feel comfortable. You want to show them the best of what you have to offer and make them feel at home,” Puckett stated. “Economic development is no different. We must have funds to invest in our infrastructure and to lure people to come to ‘our house’ to do business.”
“In my opinion, Mercer County has perhaps the greatest potential for growth in a very short amount of time due to our geography, our highway infrastructure, and the expansion of our tourism industry. If we had the funding, we could upgrade our parks and recreational opportunities to give kids and families more to do,” he said. “We could secure matching funding in other infrastructure projects like water in our high-need areas. Everything we do is an investment. We just have to have funds to do it, and the Legislature has the power to give us the tools to make that happen.”
The CCAWV is also supporting legislative initiatives including:
• Supporting adequate state funding for fully staffing the West Virginia State Police Lab.
• Legislation allowing county commissioners to be a member of a public service district board.
• Supporting a reduction of the time limit for disposing of properties for unpaid taxes from 18 months to 12 months.
• Supporting a 5-year time frame on municipalities to reapply for annexation in a county.
• Exempting agricultural buildings from state building codes.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
