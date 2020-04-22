PRINCETON — Applications for absentee ballots from people who want to vote at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are now arriving at county clerk’s offices across southern West Virginia.
Many of West Virginia’s county clerks have been urging voters to use absentee ballots so they and poll workers won’t have to risk getting infected by the coronavirus. Applications have been arriving at the Mercer County Courthouse, and requested ballots were being readied for mailing, County Clerk Verlin Moye said Tuesday.
“As of 2 p.m. (Tuesday), we have processed 1,351 absentee ballot applications and will mail those out on Friday,” Moye said. “We are also in the process of testing and clearing the electronic voting machines and are scheduling and preparing for the enormous surge in absentee ballots. All available personnel are working on the absentee ballots, and we are performing quality control checks throughout the process.”
Moye reminded Mercer County’s voters that absentee ballot postcard applications were mailed out on April 10.
“And if you haven’t received yours, give us a call at 304-487-8338 or go to our website at Mercer Votes.com to download an application,” he said. “Please be reminded that voters who are registered as Independent or No Party have to select which party ballot, Republican or Democrat, they wish to receive and vote. You can’t vote for both parties candidates throughout the ballot in the Primary. You have to select one party’s ballot or the other. In the absence of a specific request, a non-partisan ballot will be issued, which only has the races for supreme court, magistrates, board of education and conservation supervisor.”
“To reduce exposure, and for safety’s sake, we strongly urge all concerned citizens to vote absentee, but please be advised that we will still have in-person early voting and on Election Day,” Moye said.
Early voting in West Virginia starts May 27 and continues until June 6. Election Day is on June 9. The deadline to register or make voter registration changes is May 19.
“We all have to pull together and keep making common sense decisions to stay safe, be courteous to one another and at the same time produce a clean and fair election in which everyone has the right to vote,” Moye said. “Your vote is your voice. Let it be heard.”
In McDowell County, the county clerk’s office had received 356 absentee voting applications as of Tuesday, Elections Supervisor Crystal Greer said. The county has 15,469 registered voters.
“Mine are pouring in every day,” she said of the applications arriving by mail. I have some that just came in today.”
Anyone who doesn’t receive an application can call the clerk’s office at 304-436-8543, Greer said. Voters can also print out an absentee ballot application at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Voters can also drop off their applications at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch.
Greer said that she took some old ballot boxes and turned them into drop boxes for the county clerk’s office and other departments. The boxes are placed outside the courthouse entrances.
The Monroe County Clerk’s Office has been seeing a lot of interest in absentee ballots. As of Monday, it had received about 1,100 applications, County Clerk Donald J. Evans said.
“The turnout over here has been tremendous,” he stated. “We’ve never had anything close to that; most of it is due to the virus. People don’t want to get out and go to the polling places.”
Evans said the state sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter. The deadline for mailing them to a county clerk’s office is June 3.
“If it keep going like this, we’ll have a big percentage of our registered voters voting by absentee,” he stated.
Monroe County is planning to have all 18 of its polling places open on Election Day, but alternative plans are being made if the clerk’s office cannot find enough poll workers to staff them all. If a poll can’t be opened, a sign offering directions to another polling place will be posted, Evans said. About 90 polls workers are needed, but 45 were available so far.
“Most of our poll workers are in the senior population, and they simply don’t want to risk getting this monster,” Evans said. “I don’t blame them at all. We’re just encouraging voters to vote the ballot in the comfort of their home. We have gloves and other precautionary measures. To me, it’s the safest way to vote during this pandemic.”
