BLUEFIELD — Mercer County will get the lion’s share of the opioid settlement money coming to the county as the state’s litigation is nearing an end.
Bluefield City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said Tuesday during the City Board meeting that Bluefield will receive 26.6 percent of whatever money comes to the county from the settlement, with the county receiving 55.6 percent and Princeton getting 16.4 percent.
“I don’t know what the final dollar figure is going to be,” Heltzel said of the opioid settlement funds that will see a portion of it, about 24 percent, divided among municipalities around the state. “I just know what our percentage is of the overall cut coming into the county.”
Heltzel asked the board to amend a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the state because the original one had the percentages for Bluefield and Princeton reversed.
Each municipality was required to approve an MOU to participate in the settlement program that handles the money, called the West Virginia First Foundation.
The money will be used for efforts related to opioid and drug abuse prevention and treatment programs.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has said all of the settlements with pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies will eventually bring in around $1 billion to the state.
The foundation will receive 72.5 percent of each settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
Only one lawsuit remains to be settled, and that is with Kroger.
A trial date is set for June 5, but Morrisey recently said negotiations to settle out of court are ongoing.
The foundation will be managed by a board of 11 members, five of whom will be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate. To represent the interests of local governments, the MOU establishes six regions, and one member will be chosen from each of those regions.
An executive director will run the day-to-day operations of the foundation.
“So many lives have been lost and shattered by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said. “With this new law, West Virginia has dramatically improved its ability to take actions, including abatement, education and treatment to help our state recover from this epidemic.”
“We will continue to fight for those families and we will serve as the voices of the sons and daughters they have lost,” he added. “The severity of this problem and the harm done to West Virginians cannot be ignored.”
Morrisey said this allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state. This distribution will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.