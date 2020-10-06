CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said a lawsuit requesting an injunction related to the County Alert System color code map filed Monday morning “surely smells of politics.”
The lawsuit was filed by the West Virginia Education Association (WVEA).
“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” said WVEA President Dale Lee in announcing the legal action filed in Kanawha County. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired results sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made. The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”
The filing seeks “injunctive relief, including a temporary restraining order, as well as the enforcement of the West Virginia Open Meeting Act as it pertains to the experts making changes to the map and the ‘Panel’ adjusting the map prior to its posting.”
That panel meets on Saturday and can decide to change a county’s color code from what the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) posts.
Lee said the “only way to restore confidence in the process and ensure safety in our public schools is to adopt a new system from independent experts recognized in the field of infectious diseases and public health, such as the original color-coded map from Harvard.”
“The latest changes to the map simply go too far and the illusion of a ‘green map’ does not mean it is safe to return to in-person learning in many of our counties,” he said.
Lee was referring to, in part, the increased testing and the use of the COVID-19 positivity rate (the percentage of positive tests to the total tested) as one of the basic criteria to place a county in particular color code. That option was added on Sept. 26.
The positivity rate is generally lower than the initial measuring tool, which is the rolling seven-day average of new positive cases and either measure can be used to place a county in a color zone.
Justice continued to maintain on Monday during his pandemic briefing that the system works and has helped get kids back in school and participating in all that comes with it.
If the Harvard Global map referred to in the lawsuit had been followed, “we would have a third to half of the state shut down,” he said, “with no kids in school yet. If we didn’t have a color code system at all, we would have been back in school everywhere.”
Changes to the system were needed, he said, as everyone made adjustments in a fluid situation.
“I think it’s just more politics,” he said of the lawsuit, adding that he would have “loved for them to sit in this chair and make the decisions and let me sit on the sidelines and cast stones.”
Justice said 70 percent of parents wanted their kids back in school, had the option not to, and there is a level of risk regardless of any decision made.
“If they sue, if they don’t sue, that’s up to them,” he said. “I don’t give a hoot. I am going to try to continue to try to do the right thing. If they sue, they sue, and we will let the lawyers figure it out.”
Justice also sounded an optimistic note about what is happening in schools as well as overall in the state with COVID cases.
As of Monday, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) website listed 16 schools around the state with an outbreak (two or more linked cases) with a total of 42 positive tests. Those numbers are down from last week, which had 19 schools and 46 cases on the list.
“We will continue to have an outbreak here and there,” he said. “But we run to the fire … and take care of it to ensure the safety of all involved.”
Statewide COVID statistics have shown a decrease in the positivity rate (percentage of positives from all tested) as well as the number of new cases and the rate of spread, he said.
“It’s surely trending in a way that it looks like it is getting better,” he said, adding that he “hates” to report six more deaths since Friday, but that number has gone down as well.
“We are very cautious about that (the current improvements) and very concerned,” he said, adding that it remains a fluid situation and people still need to stay on their guard by wearing masks and getting tested.
“Anybody in their right mind can see all of this is working and working well,” he said, referring to how well West Virginia is doing compared to most other states. “West Virginia is the envy of the nation.”
Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, also reminded residents to not drop their guard.
“If we let up at all, we are going to see increases in cases,” he said, adding that outbreaks remain in a “wide variety of settings.”
“We are going to beat this thing,” Justice said. “The numbers are moving in the right direction now,” but it is still a fluid situation.
