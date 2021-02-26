PRINCETON — With a new stimulus package now on the line, counties across the country are making a case for municipalities to be included.
In President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan proposal, $350 billion would go to states and municipalities. Republicans, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have expressed opposition to the plan.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said $65 billion of that $350 billion would be earmarked for counties, and there should be a bipartisan effort to pass it.
Puckett, now a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) board and chair of the Rural Caucus Committee, said the NACo board met virtually on Thursday to discuss the issue.
“Counties and municipalities can often get left out,” he said, and they are at the center of being involved in communities, knowing what is happening and where help is needed, especially in rural areas.
Although the county as well as Bluefield and Princeton received money from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, that funding has ended and was earmarked toward operational expenses related to the pandemic and loss of revenue.
Mercer County received more than $1.4 million, County Administrator Vicky Reed said, money to help cope with pandemic expenses as well as strains in revenue covering March 1 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Reed said the bulk of that, just over $800,000, was used for the Sheriff’s Department salaries and overtime pay, $605,000 for the 911 Emergency System and $86,000 to the Mercer County Health Department as reimbursements for nurses’ salaries (extra work).
“They are out of money now,” Reed said of the CARES Act funds, but municipalities are urged to continue to apply on a monthly basis if more becomes available.
“It’s money that we are not anticipating getting, but we would be happy to get it,” she said.
Reed said the jail bill alone is usually around $130,000 a month, a bill the county has always struggled to pay, especially when revenue is down.
Bluefield Treasurer Kelly Davis said recently the city’s total from the CARES Act will be just over $2 million, and she was also told to keep applying just in case more may be available.
Princeton’s numbers were not available.
Puckett said it was great to get the funding, but there should also be money for long-term infrastructure plans, especially broadband.
Broadband needs became apparent during the pandemic, he said, as schools tried to use broadband for remote learning and residents for tele-health. It’s an essential services for businesses as well, but was found to be sorely lacking.
Economic development projects and tourism initiatives also would be enhanced.
“To fix these issues, the general consensus is to increase infrastructure, especially in rural areas,” he said. “You have to increase connectivity.”
Puckett said money from the new stimulus plan could be pooled among counties to work together on regional broadband projects, to help shore up existing businesses and provide an incentive for businesses to locate here.
Although broadband initiatives are ongoing and more are coming, they are often not aimed at rural areas.
“The state prioritizes the more populous areas,” he said, and the rural areas can be overlooked.
Cities can also develop broadband services, but they can’t afford to go too far out from city limits.
Puckett said Bluefield has top-notch broadband services, but go a few miles outside the city and it’s not there.
That is why the county needs funding for these projects, he said, because the commissioners represent all county residents and know where the problems are.
“We can also get projects done faster,” he said, but right now they have no resources to act.
More money is also needed on local levels to address the substance abuse problem and mental health issues, he said, both exacerbated by the pandemic with job losses and depression.
Puckett, who is a Republican, said both parties are represented in NACo and they agree this should be a bipartisan issue.
Gov. Jim Justice, also a Republican, supports President Biden’s plan as well.
“I truly think our nation right now needs to step up in a bigger way and move forward,” he said recently. “Going bold is no big deal. You go bold.”
He called the plan a “jumpstart,” but Republican senators have countered with an alternative of just over $600 billion.
“Things like this baffle me,” Puckett said of the politics in Washington. “This is something that we can all say will benefit all of us. It is a non-partisan issue.”
The public supports it as well, he added.
According to Business Insider, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found that 76 percent of all voters and 60 percent of Republicans support the bill.
“People understand that we are in a situation we can recoup those costs (of the American Rescue Plan) by setting the stage for the economy to explode once the pandemic is over,” he said.
The stimulus package is expected to get its first vote in the House today.
