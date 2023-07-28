BLUEFIELD — City officials are beginning the countdown to Beaver-Graham 2023.
The big rivalry contest between Bluefield High School and Graham High School will be held on Friday, August 25, and a number of activities and events are being planned for the month of August, and in particular for the days leading up to the high-profile gridiron contest.
As in past years, a crowd of 10,000 or more is expected to converge upon historic Mitchell Stadium next month for the annual “Battle of the Bluefields” contest.
City Manager Cecil Marson said officials are still working to finalize all of the activities and events. He said additional details are expected to be released next week to coincide with the countdown to Beaver-Graham.
Marson said banners promoting the big game also will soon be installed across the city.
Some of the activities and events already confirmed for next month include participation by various members of the military, including the U.S. Army; the return of the Shriner’s Carnival; the annual Lemonade Days Festival on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Two Virginias 5K Challenge on August 19 beginning at 9 a.m.; the Bluefield Cup golf tournament on Wednesday, August 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fincastle golf course with proceeds benefiting both Bluefield High School and Graham High School; tailgating at Mitchell Stadium beginning on August 25 at 9 a.m.; and the return of the Legends of the Game event at the Granada Theater with the time and date still to be announced.
A 2023 Lemonade Festival collectible glassware cup also will soon be offered. All proceeds from the sales will benefit Bluefield High School and Graham High School, and will be evenly split among the two schools, according to the city’s official Facebook page.
Pictures of the collectible glassware were shown by Marson at Tuesday’s city board meeting.
“So what we are working on for the Lemonade Festival, our parks and rec department will be selling these items to fundraise both for Bluefield High School and Graham High School,” Marson said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “On Saturday with the Lemonade Festival we will have the Shriner’s carnival and vendors. We are still accepting applications for vendors.”
Marson said the U.S. Army will be participating in pre-game activities all week, as well as on the day of the game.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.