PRINCETON — Ordinance changes designed to protect and preserve agricultural land and its associated uses within the city of Princeton were passed by the Princeton City Council last week.
The first ordinance, passed on second reading and public hearing on motion of Councilman James Hawkins and seconded by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, amended Sections 1341.01 and 1345.01 of the City Code.
The first change creates the “AG Agricultural” zoning district in the city.
The second change would “promote and protect agricultural land and its associated uses within the city of Princeton.”
It would permit single-family dwellings (one per lot of record), including conventional, multi-sectioned manufactured (a minimum area of 1,100 square feet) and factory-built modular homes; cemeteries; churches; day care centers, golf courses, public and private schools and parks; public and quasi-public uses; public utility facilities; agricultural-related uses including but not limited to: Animal arenas (rodeo grounds); commercial and public stables and equestrian centers; field crops, crop production, farming, truck gardening, plant nurseries and greenhouses, orchards, aviaries and apiaries; firewood sales lots, fisheries; fruit, vegetable or agricultural products packing or processing plants (if on a site not less than 10 acres in size); fruit and vegetable stands; greenhouses; landscaping materials and sales, nurseries; keeping, raising and sale of livestock, horses, swine, poultry, rabbits and other small animals, but not slaughtering of other than such raised on the premises.
Permittable accessories include barns and other structures for the keeping of animals or equipment; fences and walls; home occupations; swimming pools; and signs.
Special uses permitted include other dwelling unit(s) on the same lot; bed and breakfast inns; residential facility; group homes; kennels; livestock sales yards and auction yards of less than 10 acres in size; meat packing and slaughter houses; and restaurants and cafes.
The second action which was passed on motion of Hawkins with a second by council member Marshall Lytton on second reading and public hearing will allow people to keep swine, hogs, horses, mules, cow and/or cattle, sheep, goats, geese, ducks, chickens, turkeys and other fowl or animals in the AG Agricultural District. They are still barred from other parts of the city on penalty of fines up to $500 and/or imprisoned for up to 30 days on each offense. Household pets kept within residences and dogs and cats within the city limits are exempt.
In other Council news:
• The city financial statements for January were approved on motion of Lytton and second by council member Dewey Russell.
• B & O tax incentives were approved for BeYoutiful Things on 809 Mercer Street and Big Bite , Inc., on 1210 Stafford Drive on motion of Lytton and second by Hawkins.
• Ballot commissioners Judy Wellman of 113 Frederick Court (R) and Debra Clay of 1104 Henry Street (N) were approved on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
• A drawdown request for the Rogers Street Flood Water Control Project was tabled on motion of Lytton and second by Allen.
• Mayor David Graham appointed former city council member and mayor Bill Draper to the fire department civil Service Commission
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.