By Michael Kormos
CNHI News Service
CORSICANA, Texas — A new play, “Corsicana,” written by former Corsicana resident Will Arbery, recently debuted off-Broadway.
It depicts a version of his relationship with his real-life older sister, Julia, who has Down syndrome.
Arbery said the time he spent in 2017 in Corsicana inspired him to set the play in a town that he said has made a lasting impact on his storytelling style.
“I grew up in South Dallas” he said. “When I started writing the play in 2019, I was still fondly looking back on my time in Corsicana. When you are writing something so personal and close to home, sometimes it helps to give it a little distance, even if it’s only 40 miles from home.”
Arbery said he was inspired by Corsicana and its potential for artistic exploration.
“I loved the way people told stories in Corsicana,” he said. “Such as the story of the Ropewalker, of which I heard many different variations.”
The Ropewalker is a local Corsicana legend about a peg-legged tightrope walker who fell during an 1880’s exhibition, did not reveal his name as he was dying, and was buried as “Rope Walker.”
Arbery said much of his residency was spent writing alone in the old downtown building that is 100 WEST.
“It was an intense, internal time,” he said. “There was a lot of uncertainty on where I should be focusing my energy. It was very existential.”
“Corsicana,” is not the first of Arbery’s plays to premiere in New York. His “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” opened to positive reviews. It also was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie winner that premiered at Playwrights Horizons in Fall 2019.
He said “Corsicana” has had a more mixed response.
“’Heroes,’ was more current and topical and critics knew how to talk about it,” he said. “‘Corsicana’ doesn’t hit any of those markers and it’s not as easily articulated. But I’ve had some truly lovely responses, maybe they just don’t know what to make of the Texas rhythm.”
Playwrights Horizons presented “Corsicana,” running through July 17 in its Mainstage Theater in New York City.
According to a press release from Playwrights Horizons, “a woman with Down syndrome named Ginny and her half-brother Christopher are unmoored in the wake of their mother’s death. Their close family friend, Justice, introduces them to a local artist named Lot, a recluse and outsider, hoping that he and Ginny can make a song together. In this restless quartet about care-taking and care-giving, in which the very fabric of reality is up for debate, Arbery charts the quiet, particular contracts of the heart that forge a new family. Corsicana brings together an accomplished cast to form the micro-community at the play’s heart.”
Arbery told Playwrights Horizons that every play he’s written is a ghost story.
“The world of heroes felt like a truth; but there’s another truth out there, too, which is that people can lead with kindness, and I just wanted to see that onstage,” Arbery said.
Playwrights Horizons teamed Arbery with Tony-winning director Sam Gold.
“Will has created a delicate, uncanny world with this play, populated with four deep, gentle, generous souls. It will be a pleasure to help bring that world and those characters to life,” Sam Gold said, according to a statement released by Playwrights Horizon.
Arbery said his two acclaimed prior works drew upon his conservative Catholic upbringing, but this play is written with a character based on himself and he dedicated the character Ginny to his older sister Julia.
“The play was born out of being a brother to Julia and seeing the ways that she had to constantly renegotiate her desires and her expressions of them because the world doesn’t treat her the same as everyone else,” Arbery told Playwrights Horizons. “Very universal wants of companionship and romantic love become so much more complicated for her. She’s been such a teacher to me in that regard, and she’s modeled an incredible resilience for me her entire life.
