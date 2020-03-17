PRINCETON — The Mercer County Courthouse, Mercer County Courthouse Annex, the Memorial Building and other county facilities will be closed to the public Tuesday as a precaution against coronavirus, a member of the Mercer County Commission said Monday.
“The Mercer County Courthouse will be closed starting Tuesday and we are evaluating the situation in regards to the coronavirus,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “It includes the courthouse annex, it includes the Memorial Building, Glenwood Park and the Mercer County Animal Shelter.”
Courthouse staff will report to work as usual. County courts will operate on a modified schedule as authorized by the West Virginia Supreme Court, and Family Court will hear domestic violence cases as scheduled, according to the county commission’s announcement. Magistrates are mandated to hear emergent cases.
Emergency hearings arising from abuse and neglect petitions, domestic violence protective order petitions, mental hygiene petitions, and criminal arraignments and preliminary hearings with statutory time requirements can still be held, at the discretion of the presiding judge. Those emergency hearings should be held using technology to avoid person-to-person contact, if possible, according to a press release from the state supreme court.
The county is working on steps to address the pandemic.
“We are having an emergency meeting (today) to discuss protocol moving forward,” Puckett stated. “If people want information they can contact the county commission office at 304-487-8306 or they can email coronavirius@mercercountywv.org. We’re going to promote the tax payment online system and if you do not have essential timely business, please stay at home.”
“As recommended by the CDC, we are asking the public to use caution and avoid contact with crowds and gatherings over 10 persons,” according to the commission’s announcement.
Chief Justice Tim Armstead and the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia directed state courts Monday to suspend all but emergency proceedings through April 10 due to public safety concerns about coronavirus (COVID–19).
The court order filed Monday said all civil and criminal trials and jury orientations should be postponed, according to a press release from the supreme court. The only exception would be a trial where a criminal defendant’s speedy trial rights may preclude the postponement.
Circuit clerk’s offices and judicial offices throughout West Virginia where public access has been restricted should remain available by phone and e-mail and have drop boxes for court filings, according to the state supreme court’s announcement. There is a drop box for filings at the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Clerk’s Office and the office will remain open.
All cases scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on March 17, 18, 24, and 25 will be rescheduled. The Supreme Court order issued Monday supplements to the protocol issued March 12. Both are available on the West Virginia Judiciary website: http://www.courtswv.gov/covid19/COVID19.html.
“We are attempting to address the need to proceed with the critical work of our court system while also addressing the need to protect public safety. Any proceedings that either can be continued or that legally and technically can be held via telephone or video should be addressed in that manner so we can keep as many people outside of group settings as possible,” Armstead said.
Armstead announced the new order to judicial officers via Skype on on Monday.
“With the governor recommending that certain steps be taken, we want to make sure we are complying with those steps as well as those measures we believe are necessary to address specific and unique issues,” Armstead said in his address to circuit judges, family court judges and magistrates.
“The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has great confidence in the ability of our judges and court staff to handle these charges professionally,” Armstead stated.
The March 12 protocol and notices posted in courthouses will remain in effect to give directions to parties, attorneys, witnesses, jurors and the public. “This is an ever changing situation. It is likely we will issue additional or revised protocols,” Armstead informed judicial officers Monday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.