PRINCETON — Five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mercer County on Saturday, bringing the total to 182, as virus numbers continued to rise across the region.
Of the 182 cases on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, 140 cases were listed as active with 39 cases recovered. The remaining three were deaths that have been confirmed by DHHR.
The large increase of cases Mercer County has seen over the previous weeks is largely attributable to the outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center. Stefanie Compton, PHCC administrator, said on the center’s website Friday that since March there have been 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and currently there are 25 active resident cases and 16 active employee cases. The massive number of cases from the nursing home has led to Mercer County being labeled a ‘super hotspot’ in the state, along with Logan and Raleigh counties.
A fourth death related to the outbreak at Princeton Health Care Center was confirmed by county health officials on Thursday, but on Friday DHHR reverted the county death count back to three on their website. The reason for this was still unclear as of Saturday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported no change on Saturday by their count, after their case count rose to 64 on Friday. The DHHR website only counted 57 as of their 10 a.m. Saturday update, however mistakes and delays in the DHHR data are not uncommon. Bill Crouch, head of DHHR, said Friday, “We are always going to have situations where the data is not entirely in line, but we will correct those when we know.” The county’s health department said that 51 of the cases were active, and their five new cases on Friday were all the result of community spread.
Monroe County’s numbers also rose on Saturday to 20 total, along with one probable case. DHHR’s website listed only 3 active cases for the county, with the rest having recovered by their count.
Statewide, West Virginia had 7,406 confirmed cases with another 157 probable cases. 131 deaths from the coronavirus have been confirmed within the Mountain State.
Counties in Virginia also continued to see their numbers rise on Saturday. Tazewell County reported another case, bringing their total to 118, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Eight people have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported yet.
Wythe County’s total also rose by three, for a total of 115 COVID-19 cases. Wythe has seen 3 deaths and 12 hospitalizations from the virus reported thus far.
Bland County reported three more cases as well on Saturday for a total of 11, with no hospitalizations or deaths reported for the county.
Buchanan County also saw an increase of four more cases, raising its total to 78. Buchanan has seen no deaths from the virus, although three people have been hospitalized to date.
Across the Commonwealth, 95,326 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with an additional 3,863 cases listed as probable by the Virginia Department of Health. 2,211 deaths have also been linked to the coronavirus in Virginia, along with another 111 deaths listed as probable.
— Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.