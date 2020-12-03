BLUEFIELD — Another resident of Mercer County has died as a result of COVID-19.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said Thursday a 79-year-old male from Mercer County is the latest COVID-19 related death.
That means Mercer County’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now climbed to 41. Two other deaths were reported earlier this week.
The latest three deaths had been patients at Princeton Community Hospital, Donithan said.
New nursing home virus outbreaks also have been reported in Mercer County.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), two staff members at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus along with one staff member at the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center). .
The DHHR said all three facilities are currently considered outbreak sites.
Donithan said other outbreaks are at two mental health facilities, one home care agency and one elementary school.
As of Thursday, the county has seen 1,547 total cases with 59 new cases this week, she said. Of the total, 495 remain active with 1,052 recovered.
Free drive-through testing continues, she said, with 84 tested Tuesday and 102 Wednesday. Testing at the health department has also been scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donathin said the results of the tests this week will be returned by next week and may reflect any increases that could be associated with the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Next week, we should see if positive tests show up because people got together at Thanksgiving," she said of the possible extra spread.
Testing will continue three days a week at least through December, she added, and maybe through the end of January.
"It will depend on how much (positive cases) is out there," she added.
Dr. Steven Stefancic, Mercer County Health Officer, said during a vaccine briefing today the first COVID-19 doses should arrive in about two weeks although how many Mercer County will be allocated when Pfizer sends the initial batch is not yet known.
"We are ready," he said, adding that the first doses will be for frontline health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Dr. Daniel Wells, member of the Board of Health, said the first phase is in a "closed setting, not immediately available to the public."
That availability may not come until March or April, he said, as the doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be phased in. "We are prepared for phase one."
Stefancic said everyone on every level is communicating and following CDC guidelines on the vaccine.
Those guidelines include storage, which requires temperatures at about -70 degrees centigrade.
Stefancic said adequate storage is ready and how the vaccinations will be administered is a cooperative effort with the health department, PCH and other health care providers.
But as numbers continue to rise here, as well as around the state and country, safety protocol should be followed regardless of the vaccine, he added.
"We have been working very hard ... and all hours," he said. "We are prepared and we have backup plans. We want to serve our community. This is a team effort."
