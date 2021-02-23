By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — State health officials are reporting another four COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County.
Of the 11 new COVID-19 associated deaths confirmed Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, four were from Mercer County, including a 60-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from Mercer County, a 103-year-old male from Mercer County and a 70-year-old female from Mercer County, the DHHR said in its daily pandemic report.
That brings Mercer County’s pandemic-related number of deaths to date to 108, one of the highest death tolls in the state.
In terms of total coronavirus-related deaths, Mercer County is now only surpassed by Kanwaha County, which is reporting 280 deaths; Wood County, 129 deaths and Cabbell County, 160 deaths.
The state also confirmed another-virus related death in McDowell County Tuesday, a 77-year old female from McDowell County.
“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”
Although the number of virus-related deaths in Mercer County is still increasing, the number of active coronavirus cases in the county have been trending downward in recent weeks.
However, there was a slight uptick in active coronavirus cases Tuesday in Mercer County, which jumped from 333 on Monday to 336 on Tuesday. The Mercer County Health Department also reported 12 new virus cases Tuesday, five of which were confirmed and seven that were considered probable.
The health department said its next COVID-19 testing date will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at its Green Valley location.
So far, 11,524 people in Mercer County have been vaccinated, or 19.6 percent of the county’s population.
In neighboring Virginia, a new virus-related death was confirmed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health in Tazewell County, which is now reporting a coronavirus-related death toll to date of 41. Buchanan County also reported a new death, the 33rd virus-related death to date in Buchanan County.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.