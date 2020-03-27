CHARLESTON — West Virginia has confirmed 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the Mountain State’s total number of infections to 76, health officials said Friday.
New cases in West Virginia were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.
In neighboring Virginia, 604 cases of the COVID-19 infection were reported Friday morning, along with 83 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. In total, Virginia has now tested 7,337 people for a possible coronavirus infection.
In West Virginia, the state breakdown of cases by county now stands at two for Mercer County (which doesn’t include a Concord University study who tested positive for the virus but doesn’t live in Mercer County), four individuals from Berkeley County, four from Harrison County, five from Jackson County, four from Jefferson County, 15 from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, two from Marion County, three from Marshall County, one from Mason County, 24 from Monongalia County, one from Ohio County, one from Preston County, two from Putnam County, and two from Raleigh County, which borders Mercer. No cases have been confirmed so far in McDowell County.
As of Friday, a total of 1,855 residents had been tested for COVID-19 in West Virginia with 76 positive, 1,779 negative and 43 tests pending.
The two individuals in Mercer County who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at home. The Mercer County Health Department is communicating with those individuals on a daily basis.
In neighboring Virginia,7,337 people had been tested as of Friday morning with 604 confirmed cases, 83 hospitalizations and 14 deaths.
So far the coalfield counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Wise, Dickenson, along with Bland, Wise and Wythe counties, are reporting no confirmed cases. However, a student who attended Bluefield College in Tazewell County did test positive for COVID-19 in her home county, which is not Tazewell. Josh Cline, Bluefield College’s vice president of institutional advancement, said when the college learned it was a positive test the college followed all the proper protocol, including contacting the Tazewell County Health Department for an investigation into possible exposures within Tazewell County.
