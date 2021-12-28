BLUEFIELD — An Omicron-fueled surge may be coming, but so far the deep south counties are dodging that bullet.
The long holiday weekend didn’t bring a notable increase in new or active virus cases to the area, but in one ominous sign, the number of new infections reported statewide Monday in West Virginia was nearly double that of a week ago.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,450 new virus cases Monday. That’s more than double the 1,495 new cases reported by the state just before Christmas.
In Mercer County, 469 virus cases were considered active Monday, which is up slightly from the 464 infections that were considered active prior to Christmas. Mercer County has reported 301 new virus cases over the last seven days.
That’s higher than neighboring Raleigh County, which reported 374 active cases Monday. Raleigh County has seen 269 new infections over the last seven days.
While Mercer County’s active caseload is high, it’s still low when compared to January of this year, when as many as 1,700 virus cases in the county were considered active.
In McDowell County, the county’s health department reported 34 new virus cases between Thursday, December 23 and Monday, Dec. 27, with 103 infections being considered active.
The number of active virus cases in Monroe County was relatively unchanged Monday with the county reporting 109 active infections. The county was reporting 107 active cases just before Christmas.
Due to the long holiday weekend, testing data was likely lagging, which means the region probably won’t have a more accurate snapshot of active and new cases until later today.
Gov. Jim Justice also will hold a pandemic briefing this morning, his first since before Christmas and the reported uptick in Omicron cases across the nation.
The number of people hospitalized in West Virginia Monday as a result of COVID-19 stood at 575. Of that number, 462 were unvaccinated and 113 were vaccinated, according to the DHHR data.
Hospitalizations are down slightly from last week when 580 people were in the hospital with the virus just before Christmas.
So far 196 virus-associated deaths have been reported in Mercer County. But 10,256 people to date have recovered from COVID-19 in Mercer County.
Mercer County also has reported 855 breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals with 10 breakthrough deaths to date.
McDowell County has reported 56 virus-related deaths to date and Monroe County has recorded 30 deaths. Raleigh County has reported 216 deaths to date and Tazewell County has confirmed 121 virus-related deaths. Buchanan County has recorded 85 deaths and Bland County is up to 18 deaths. Giles County has reported 38 deaths to date.
In Tazewell County, 527 new virus cases were reported between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Buchanan County, 357 new virus cases were reported between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25. In Bland County, 191 new virus cases were reported between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25. In Giles County, 305 new virus cases were reported between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25.
In each of the four Southwest Virginia counties, community transmission of the virus is considered high.
