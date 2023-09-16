TAZEWELL, Va. — Gates were opened Friday afternoon so the public could start exploring the Crab Orchard Corn Maze and check out the merchandise awaiting around the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch.
The design and theme of the 10th annual corn maze near the Historic Crab Orchard Muesum. is “Feet You Might Meet”, which is a take on local wildlife, featuring a black bear, deer and a bobcat, organizers said. Visitors will learn about these animals and many more, as they navigate the maze and find each checkpoint. All checkpoints will feature museum and local artifacts and information relating to various local animals and their role in our environment.
Executive Cynthia Farmer of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum was helping set up a giant” Punkin Chunkin” slingshot before this year’s corn maze opened to the public.
“Everything is almost there and we’re opening the gates at 5 o’clock this evening. Five to 10 tonight, 10 (a.m.) to 10 (p.m.) on Saturday and 1 (p.m.) till dark on Sunday,” she said. “This is our 10th annual event. Everything’s ready to go in the maze. We just need some people wandering through and finding all those checkpoints. We have vendors on site. We will have for the six weekends we are open.”
The Crab Orchard Corn Maze runs until Sunday, Oct. 29.
“It is real impressive,” Farmer stated about this year’s maze. “We try to have fun with it. It’s about Appalachian wildlife. We’ve got a bobcat, a bear and an elk or a deer, whichever you want to call it. Lots of fun, I think.”
More lighting will be provided during the evening hours at this year’s corn maze.
“We have some new lights this year, so it should be more welcoming and safe after dark,” Farmer said. “Just on the grounds in general. If you’re going in the maze after dark, bring your own flashlight or we’ll sell you one. It’s part of the challenge.”
Visitors can browse through the General Store where they can find a variety of items for sale, including fall home décor, honey, apple butter, historic souvenirs, gifts, pumpkins, gourds, mums, snacks, drinks and T-shirts, organizers said. They can enjoy a wagon ride around the perimeter of the 16-acre grounds, traveling around the corn maze and pumpkin patch. Also, they may test their strength and skill at the “Punkin Chunkin’” slingshot, where visitors can fling pumpkins for fun.
This year’s corn maze setting will have a free Kids Knoll play area for children which includes, corn hole games, a corn box, hopscotch, slides, a tire mountain and jumbo checkers. Local food vendors will provide seasonal food favorites at the picnic area next to the playground.
A 7-acre pumpkin patch has been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds. The 1907 Pisgah Store, home to Fisher & Company Restaurant, will be open as well.
Public hours for the corn maze are Fridays 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to dusk.
Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for three pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field.
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
