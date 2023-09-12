TAZEWELL, Va. — Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch announced Monday that both are opening Friday for their 10th annual event near the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
This year’s corn maze design and theme is “Feet You Might Meet”, which is a playful take on local wildlife, featuring a black bear, deer and a bobcat, organizers said. Visitors will learn about these animals and many more, as they navigate the maze and find each checkpoint. All checkpoints will feature museum and local artifacts and information relating to various local animals and their role in our environment.
The Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch opens at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 29.
“This one is sure to have our visitors wild with excitement as they accept the challenge to navigate through“, said Cynthia Farmer, executive director of Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
The design is cut into 3 acres of corn on land across U.S. Route 460 from the museum center, surrounding the 1907 Pisgah Store, home to Fisher & Company Restaurant. Each year this event is a consolidated agricultural effort.
“We have great support from local farmer and museum supporter, John Fisher, who planted the corn, which is now well over 9 ft tall. The entire maze consists of more than 2 miles of pathways. Additionally, 7 acres have been cultivated by Stewart Etter for the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch to grow 40 varieties of pumpkins and specialty gourds,” Farmer said. “Visitors can go out into the patch with wagons to select pumpkins or choose from pre-picked ones.“
Visitors can also browse through the General Store where they can find a variety of items for sale, including fall home décor, honey, apple butter, historic souvenirs, gifts, pumpkins, gourds, mums, snacks, drinks and T-shirts, organizers said. They can enjoy a wagon ride around the perimeter of the 16-acre grounds, traveling around the corn maze and pumpkin patch. Also, they may test their strength and skill at the “Punkin Chunkin’” slingshot, where visitors can fling pumpkins for fun.
This year’s corn maze setting will have a free Kids Knoll, play area for the children which includes, corn hole games, a corn box, hopscotch, slides, a tire mountain and jumbo checkers. Local food vendors will provide seasonal food favorites at the picnic area next to the playground.
“It’s the perfect relaxing site to spend a beautiful autumn day, as you sit down, enjoy a snack and wave to the tractor pulled wagon riders as they pass by” said Farmer.
“We are offering extended evening hours again this year on Fridays and Saturdays to include flashlight navigations until 10:00 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your own flashlight or purchase one in our General Store,” Farmer said
Public hours for the corn maze are Fridays 5 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to dusk.
Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for three pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field.
Groups of 15 or more that pre-schedule a visit on the weekends receive a 20 percent discount per corn maze ticket.
“This is perfect for church groups, birthday parties, sports team parties, and company outings. Businesses have brought their employees in past years as a team-building exercise,” Farmer said.
“Certainly, the maze is a fun place to visit, but it also reinforces the museum’s mission to preserve and promote Appalachian cultural heritage.” The museum weekend hours during the corn maze season are, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors that want to stay overnight may book accommodations in the Cottage at Crab Orchard by calling 276-988-6755.
All proceeds from Crab Orchard Corn Maze support educational programming year-round at Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
The family-friendly event is possible due to generous sponsorship from Grant’s Supermarket, Tazewell County Farm Bureau Federation, Southwest Virginia Community College, Bluefield University, WVVA-TV, KICKS Country Radio, Outdoor Country, Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes, New Peoples Bank, Kimberly’s Greenhouse at Pisgah, Fisher Cove Farm, Galumbeck, Stiltner & Gillespie Attorneys, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital, Lonnie Quesenberry, Crab Orchard Veterinary Services, David Mullins Wealth Management, Mike and Cecelia Hymes, Russell County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit, Twin Enterprises, Mary Lawson, Bob & Kathy Buchanan, Huffman Insurance Agency, Ramey Motors, Sassy Farms, Sleepin’ Dog, John Fisher, Travis Roberts, Wayne Kitts and Tazewell County Fair Association.
For more information about Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch, visit www.craborchardmuseum.com or contact the museum, 276-988-6755 or info@craborchardmuseum.com. Like and follow Crab Orchard Corn Maze on Facebook for more details.
