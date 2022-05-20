PRINCETON — An opportunity to show off classic cars and socialize downtown is returning Saturday when Cool Cruisin’ Nights 2022 gets underway on Mercer Street.
This event gives car owners the ability to show off their rides while people are shopping along “the Mercer Mile,” according to City Manager Mike Webb.
Cool Cruisin’ Night will start at 5 p.m. and continue until about 9 p.m., Webb said. Mercer Street will not be closed, but car enthusiasts will be able to park their prized vehicles so people can see them or take their vehicles for cruises up and down the street. Motorists who want to move more quickly may want to choose alternative routes.
Mercer Street businesses are being encouraged to stay open during Cool Cruisin’ Night.
“There will be lots of families and kids, so it’s a great atmosphere,” Webb stated.
Cool Cruisin’ Nights were suspended during the pandemic, but brought back for a few times last year. The plan now is to have the event every third Saturday of the month from May until October.
Dates for other Cool Cruisin’ Night events include: June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 1 and Oct. 15.
“It is very exciting that Cool Cruisin’ Nights will be returning this year,” Webb said. “This is a great opportunity for folks to come down to town square and support our community; not only to appreciate the cars, but also to enjoy the products of our small businesses. It takes a great deal of time and effort prepare for this event, so the city would like to thank all that is involved.”
