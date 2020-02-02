BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State College needs to be more in control of its own destiny, and President Robin Capehart is on a course to help make that happen.
He has written a bill that will be introduced into the state Legislature which, if passed, will make the college exempt from 59 items of compliance that are now under the oversight of the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC).
Capehart, who was named president of BSC in September after being interim president since January 2019, said five schools, including WVU, Marshall and the WV School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), are all exempt from most of the compliance criteria, and it’s time for BSC to have that freedom as well and be able to better meet the needs of students and the community without a long process of approval or a chance of denial.
“I drafted the bill and it gives the (BSC) board of governors the power to decide if they want to be an exempt school,” he said. “The purpose of this bill is to allow the governing boards of regional colleges and universities to elect to be treated as an exempt school, thus, removing a number of burdensome, bureaucratic requirements and placing the institution in the same position as West Virginia University, Marshall University, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, West Virginia University Institute of Technology and Potomac State College.”
The world of higher education has changed, he said, and it’s highly competitive in attracting and keeping students.
Institutions like BSC must break free of bureaucratic control to be able to compete, he added.
“For years, lawmakers and opinion leaders have complained that there are ‘too many colleges’ in West Virginia,” he said. “By untethering the institutions from outdated rules and regulations, schools may be permitted” to change and adapt or the market may determine that they that they are no longer needed.
Capehart said the “highly-centralized, rule-driven, top-down control model” has been weakened by the Institution Freedom Act of 2017, but still burdens smaller institutions and reflects an era when “bureaucratic control by ‘experts’ was considered an optimum approach.”
“In today’s highly competitive academic marketplace, such an approach is a recipe for decline and failure,” he said. “We are already in the decline phase. Instead, this proposal permits institutions to enter a more decentralized, results-driven, local control model that embraces creativity and innovation.”
Capehart gave an example of how those outdated rules and regulations and top-down control has hurt BSC in the past.
“Several years ago, a group of hospitals approached Bluefield State College and asked them to provide a surgical tech program,” he said. “Bluefield State was the only institution in the area that had the faculty capable of providing the program. The program was prepared and taken to the HEPC for approval.”
But they failed to approve the proposal citing the rule that only a community college could provide a two-year program, he said.
“The HEPC took the proposal to the nearest community college forty miles away from the requesting hospitals and stated that they were not in a position to offer the program,” he said. “As such, an immediate health care need goes unfilled and potential students lose the opportunity for a high demand career.”
Capehart said a local hospital approached Bluefield State again recently wanting to help start several programs in high-demand fields.
“Again, Bluefield State has the resources to address these needs,” he said. “However, unless there are changes in the current structure, those needs will likely go unfulfilled – again.”
Reasons given for exempting the five institutions included the importance of “doctoral-level education” to the state’s economy, health outcomes for citizens and research.
Other reasons were because they must compete in a rapidly changing national and global environment and those schools can effectively manage themselves and can be trusted with greater flexibility and autonomy.
But Capehart said the other institutions in the state have the ability and should have the opportunity to do all of the above as well.
“An effective and efficient system of doctoral-level education is vital to providing for the economic well-being of the state’s citizens,” he said. “However, a statement that limits the potential contribution of other college graduates at all other levels is extremely myopic and dismissive of the tremendous economic impact made by graduates at the associate, baccalaureate and master’s degree level who provide the overwhelming number of our school teachers, engineers, health care providers and other professionals who are vital to providing for the economic well-being of the state’s citizens.”
Capehart said the premise that large schools can better manage their own affairs than regional colleges “completely degrades” the number of excellent administrators that manage smaller colleges and universities.
“True, at times, smaller institutions have endured inadequate leadership and management, and institutions have struggled,” he said. “However, the HEPC’s oversight over the last twenty years has done little to contribute to the success of these institutions. In fact, every institution in West Virginia except WVSOM is in a state of financial distress according to the latest Cumulative Financial Index (CFI). Instead, the HEPC’s ‘oversight’ has been an obstacle to the advancement of institutions.”
Those obstacles have been evident in dealing with a competitive environment as well, he added.
Capehart said it is “inconceivable” that policy makers could turn a blind eye to the highly competitive academic marketplace that is impacting all of higher education, not just larger institutions.
“Online education presents a considerable competitive challenge to all traditional colleges and universities,” he said. “In Ohio, Western Governors University competency-based approach to higher education has already produced 2,700 graduates. The vast majority of these students are at the associate, baccalaureate and master’s level programs (not doctorate level).”
Capehart cited a survey by Eduventures estimating that 33 percent of all students are taking online classes with about 29 percent working toward an associate’s degree, 42 percent toward a bachelor’s, 27 percent toward a master’s and just 3 percent toward a doctorate.
“There is so much technology and so much competition in higher education,” he said, adding that obstacles such as a requirement to file with the HEPC a year in advance of just the planning stage to create a new competitive program inhibits growth.
“That’s silly,” he said of the requirement, and leaves the college well behind other institutions and especially private schools that can decide on a program in January and have it offered the following August.
“There are so many hoops you have to jump through,” he said. “We need flexibility.”
Capehart said it’s not a criticism of the leadership of the HEPC and they have been good to work with, but rather of how things have been done in the past.
Becoming more autonomous and putting more control into the hands of the college’s board of governors would provide that necessary flexibility as well as save money now spent on meeting bureaucratic requirements.
Capehart said he has discussed the bill with Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, state Sen. Patricia Rucker, who is chair of the Senate Education Committee, as well as Mercer County Delegates John Shott and Dr. Joe Ellington, who is chair of the House Education Committee.
Ellington said he is considering the proposal.
“I received the draft yesterday (Friday) and am supportive of more autonomy for Bluefield State,” he said Saturday, adding that he is “unsure on complete autonomy at this time because that opens up all the other institutions.”
Capehart was in Charleston once again on Friday to speak with legislators.
