BLUEFIELD — Contributions to the Community Christmas Tree slowed Wednesday, a troubling development with the big shopping event for area children now only 13 days away.
A single donation of $200 was received Wednesday for the Little Jimmie program, which brings this year’s total-to-date to $23,362.00. That means the campaign is still $21,638 short of its $45,000 goal.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal, and to ensure a joyous Christmas for the hundreds of area children that will be served by the 2022 campaign.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the big shopping day for area parents is now only 13 days away.
Registration for this year’s shopping event is continuing online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. Parents can register their children for the program through Sunday, Dec. 4.
The campaign is utilizing an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts.
The Little Jimmie shopping event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va., Walmart.
Anyone with questions regarding the upcoming shopping event can call 304-327-2899.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 1, 2022
Beginning Balance $23,162.00
• Grace, Micah, and Lily Bourne $200.00
Daily total $200.00
Total-to-date $23,362.00
