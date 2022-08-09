COALDALE — A low bidder has been approved for a paving project between Coaldale and Bramwell Road.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) made the announcement Monday.
West Virginia Paving was awarded the $1.2 million contract.
The Mercer County job was one of seven paving projects awarded around the state in this round of activity.
“Money from the Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program, in addition to other funding, has allowed us to put together an aggressive paving plan,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “In the six years since Gov. Justice took office, the WVDOH has been able to pave 7,445 miles of West Virginia’s 27,700 miles of paved roads.”
Pack was formerly with District 10 and has overseen many projects in this area.
According to the DOH, several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.
In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
When a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time.
Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.
As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary, the DOH said. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed.
All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA.
Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by the DOH Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
