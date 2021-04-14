BLUEFIELD — A contract has been awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways to build a new Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield, state officials announced Tuesday.
The $8.7 million contract was awarded Monday, the WVDOH said.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state and local funding to replace the decaying bridge. Highways officials helped work out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the City of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. The West Virginia Division of Highways agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
Brayman Construction Corporation in Hinton was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $8,097,117.21.
“This bridge is essential for the citizens of Bluefield to get to commerce and health care,” said Secretary of Transportation Byrd White. “We are pleased to be working with our governor, the City of Bluefield and the railroad to create a safe solution for the people who rely on this bridge.”
White said the new bridge would be 330 feet long and provide access to downtown Bluefield. The project has an estimated completion date of April 2022.
Erected in 1941, the 320-ft. bridge crosses the railroad tracks, connecting Princeton Avenue and the Wayne and Henry Streets area. The bridge was closed in early June 2019 after a routine partial inspection by the state Department of Highways identified major structural problems.
Since its closure, residents of neighborhoods the Grant Street Bridge serves have held protests to keep attention on their situation. The city also formed a task force to address the bridge’s closure and approached Justice during visits to Bluefield about the problem.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
